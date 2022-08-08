Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)?

While Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Sanmina’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Sanmina?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.63x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 16.04x, which means if you buy Sanmina today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Sanmina should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, Sanmina’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of Sanmina look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 7.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Sanmina, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SANM’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SANM? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SANM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Sanmina you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Sanmina, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

