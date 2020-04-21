Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)?

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR), which is in the transportation business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Schneider National’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Schneider National worth?

According to my valuation model, Schneider National seems to be fairly priced at around 0.84% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Schneider National today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $20.86, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Schneider National’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Schneider National generate?

NYSE:SNDR Past and Future Earnings April 21st 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 60% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Schneider National. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SNDR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SNDR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Schneider National.

