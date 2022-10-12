Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$88.95 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$40.24. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Scotts Miracle-Gro's current trading price of US$40.24 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Scotts Miracle-Gro’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Scotts Miracle-Gro Worth?

According to my valuation model, Scotts Miracle-Gro seems to be fairly priced at around 17.46% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Scotts Miracle-Gro today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $34.26, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Scotts Miracle-Gro’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Scotts Miracle-Gro generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Scotts Miracle-Gro, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 6.5% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SMG’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SMG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Scotts Miracle-Gro at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Scotts Miracle-Gro and you'll want to know about these.

