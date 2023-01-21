Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)?

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Sensient Technologies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Sensient Technologies Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sensient Technologies today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $84.88, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Sensient Technologies has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Sensient Technologies generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 27% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sensient Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SXT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SXT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Sensient Technologies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sensient Technologies (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Sensient Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

