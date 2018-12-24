Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Servizi Italia S.p.A. (BIT:SRI)?

Servizi Italia S.p.A. (BIT:SRI), which is in the healthcare business, and is based in Italy, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the BIT, rising to highs of €4.04 and falling to the lows of €2.88. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Servizi Italia’s current trading price of €3 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Servizi Italia’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Servizi Italia worth?

Good news, investors! Servizi Italia is still a bargain right now. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.04x is currently well-below the industry average of 17.84x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Servizi Italia’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Servizi Italia generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 21% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Servizi Italia. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SRI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SRI for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SRI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Servizi Italia. You can find everything you need to know about Servizi Italia in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Servizi Italia, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

