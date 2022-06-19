Is It Too Late To Consider Buying SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)?

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$78.91 and falling to the lows of US$55.22. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SS&C Technologies Holdings' current trading price of US$56.11 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SS&C Technologies Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is SS&C Technologies Holdings worth?

Great news for investors – SS&C Technologies Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.93x is currently well-below the industry average of 26.65x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, SS&C Technologies Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of SS&C Technologies Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. SS&C Technologies Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 21%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SSNC is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSNC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SSNC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for SS&C Technologies Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

