Is It Too Late To Consider Buying STMicroelectronics N.V. (EPA:STM)?

STMicroelectronics N.V. (EPA:STM) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ENXTPA over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine STMicroelectronics’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is STMicroelectronics still cheap?

Good news, investors! STMicroelectronics is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €17.2, but it is currently trading at €12.01 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. STMicroelectronics’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of STMicroelectronics look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. STMicroelectronics’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since STM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on STM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy STM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on STMicroelectronics. You can find everything you need to know about STMicroelectronics in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in STMicroelectronics, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

