Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OB:SNI)?

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OB:SNI), which is in the shipping business, and is based in United Kingdom, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the OB over the last few months, increasing to NOK107.4 at one point, and dropping to the lows of NOK95.9. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Stolt-Nielsen's current trading price of NOK95.9 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Stolt-Nielsen’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Stolt-Nielsen still cheap?

Stolt-Nielsen is currently overpriced based on my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Stolt-Nielsen’s ratio of 35.97x is above its peer average of 9.94x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Shipping industry. Furthermore, Stolt-Nielsen’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Stolt-Nielsen?

OB:SNI Past and Future Earnings, August 19th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Stolt-Nielsen. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SNI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SNI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SNI for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for SNI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Stolt-Nielsen.