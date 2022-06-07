Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$11.22 and falling to the lows of AU$9.21. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Super Retail Group's current trading price of AU$9.21 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Super Retail Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Super Retail Group

Is Super Retail Group still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Super Retail Group’s ratio of 8.7x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.95x, which means if you buy Super Retail Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Super Retail Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Super Retail Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Super Retail Group look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Super Retail Group, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -10%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, SUL appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on SUL, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SUL for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on SUL should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about Super Retail Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Super Retail Group and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Super Retail Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

