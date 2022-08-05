Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP)?

Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Synertec’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Synertec Worth?

Great news for investors – Synertec is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is A$0.24, but it is currently trading at AU$0.15 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Synertec’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Synertec generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 77% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Synertec. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SOP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SOP for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SOP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Synertec at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Synertec and you'll want to know about these.

