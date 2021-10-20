Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Tandem Group plc (LON:TND)?

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the AIM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Tandem Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Tandem Group worth?

Good news, investors! Tandem Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Tandem Group’s ratio of 8.4x is below its peer average of 14.67x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Leisure industry. However, given that Tandem Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Tandem Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Tandem Group, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -0.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although TND is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to TND, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TND for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Tandem Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Tandem Group you should be mindful of and 2 of these make us uncomfortable.

If you are no longer interested in Tandem Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

