Is It Too Late To Consider Buying TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (HKG:1070)?

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (HKG:1070), which is in the consumer durables business, and is based in China, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SEHK over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine TCL Electronics Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for TCL Electronics Holdings

What is TCL Electronics Holdings worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.4x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.69x, which means if you buy TCL Electronics Holdings today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe TCL Electronics Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that TCL Electronics Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of TCL Electronics Holdings look like?

SEHK:1070 Past and Future Earnings, August 24th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 44% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for TCL Electronics Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 1070’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 1070? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 1070, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for 1070, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on TCL Electronics Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about TCL Electronics Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in TCL Electronics Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.