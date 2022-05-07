Is It Too Late To Consider Buying TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS)?

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£2.43 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£1.59. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether TI Fluid Systems' current trading price of UK£1.64 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at TI Fluid Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is TI Fluid Systems worth?

TI Fluid Systems appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 69.04x is currently well-above the industry average of 12.07x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that TI Fluid Systems’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of TI Fluid Systems look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. TI Fluid Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in TIFS’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe TIFS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TIFS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for TIFS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into TI Fluid Systems, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with TI Fluid Systems (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

