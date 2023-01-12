Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)?

While Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Tronox Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Tronox Holdings Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Tronox Holdings is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Tronox Holdings’s ratio of 4.13x is below its peer average of 14.92x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Chemicals industry. However, given that Tronox Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Tronox Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Tronox Holdings, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -4.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although TROX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to TROX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TROX for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Tronox Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Tronox Holdings (2 make us uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Tronox Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

