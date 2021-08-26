Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)?

While Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Varonis Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Varonis Systems worth?

Great news for investors – Varonis Systems is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $102.15, but it is currently trading at US$61.82 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Varonis Systems’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Varonis Systems look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 47% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Varonis Systems. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since VRNS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VRNS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy VRNS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Varonis Systems, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Varonis Systems has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

