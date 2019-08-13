Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)?

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS), which is in the machinery business, and is based in United States, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Watts Water Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Watts Water Technologies worth?

According to my valuation model, Watts Water Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 4.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Watts Water Technologies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $96.87, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Watts Water Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Watts Water Technologies?

NYSE:WTS Past and Future Earnings, August 13th 2019

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 33% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Watts Water Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? WTS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WTS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Watts Water Technologies. You can find everything you need to know about Watts Water Technologies in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Watts Water Technologies, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

