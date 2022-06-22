Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)?

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$44.19 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$36.86. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Werner Enterprises' current trading price of US$37.52 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Werner Enterprises’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Werner Enterprises?

Werner Enterprises appears to be overvalued by 25% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$37.52 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $30.12. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Werner Enterprises’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Werner Enterprises?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Werner Enterprises, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -14%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe WERN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WERN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Werner Enterprises at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Werner Enterprises you should be mindful of and 1 of these is significant.

If you are no longer interested in Werner Enterprises, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

