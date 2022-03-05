Is It Too Late To Consider Buying WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)?

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$91.28 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$80.48. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether WNS (Holdings)'s current trading price of US$82.28 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at WNS (Holdings)’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is WNS (Holdings) still cheap?

According to my valuation model, WNS (Holdings) seems to be fairly priced at around 6.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy WNS (Holdings) today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $88.32, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because WNS (Holdings)’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from WNS (Holdings)?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. WNS (Holdings)'s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 29%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? WNS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WNS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

