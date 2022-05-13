Nissan says it is too early to predict EV unit spin-off

Man walks in front of the Nissan logo at Nissan Gallery in Yokohama
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - It is too early to say whether Nissan Motor Co would spin off its electric vehicle (EV) business division like its alliance member Renault is seeking to do, a senior executive of the Japanese automaker said on Friday.

"It's too early to consider because of our diversified market portfolio and diversified product portfolio," Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta said.

The French carmaker said in April all options were on the table for separating its EV business, including a possible public listing, as it seeks to catch up with rivals such as Tesla and Volkswagen.

But the move has raised speculation that Renault may consider lowering its stake in Nissan.

Renault owns 43.4% of Nissan, which in turn has a 15% non-voting stake in the French company, and the structure of their partnership has long been a source of friction in Japan.

As an alliance member, Nissan would support Renault's endeavors, Gupta told reporters.

At the same time, Nissan needs to focus on both electric vehicles and internal-combustion engine cars that include the hybrids, he said.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Toshiba delays unveiling of board nominations for June meeting

    Toshiba Corp said on Friday it has delayed announcements on board director nominations as it needs more time to finalise them. The Japanese industrial conglomerate was scheduled to announce the board nominations on Friday for its annual shareholders meeting in June. Investors are awaiting the nominee's name for the board's new chair as current Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa was appointed on an interim basis.

  • Japan's JERA to buy two U.S. thermal power stations

    JERA, Japan's biggest power generator, said on Friday it had agreed to buy all stakes in two thermal power stations in the United States with a total capacity of 1.63 gigawatts from investment firm Stonepeak for an undisclosed sum. The plants are the Canal thermal power station in Massachusetts and the Bucksport thermal power station in Maine, JERA said, adding the deal would be finalised upon completion of all necessary approval and authorisation procedures. JERA plans to pursue decarbonisation paths at the plants, including low-carbon biofuels in place of traditional fuels, renewable power, blending hydrogen in gas turbines and energy storage solutions, the company said in a statement.

  • Japan April consumer inflation seen exceeding central bank's 2% goal: Reuters poll

    Japan's core consumer inflation in April is expected be slightly higher than the central bank's 2% target, hitting a seven-year peak as sharp climbs in fuel and global commodity costs push up the cost of living. Analysts expect consumer inflation to hover around 2% in the coming months as stubbornly high raw material costs force more firms to hike prices, complicating the Bank of Japan's efforts to convince markets it will keep monetary policy ultra-loose. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly said the central bank will be in no rush to withdraw its massive stimulus on the view that the expected cost-push rise in inflation will be temporary.

  • Japan warns again about sharp yen moves, BOJ focuses on speed of change

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said recent sharp yen moves were undesirable, echoing comments by the finance minister in a sign policymakers were focusing on the speed of moves in gauging the impact of the currency's slump on the economy. Kuroda said the yen's drop would affect households and firms in different ways, refraining from repeating his past comments a weak yen was generally good for Japan's economy. "It's important for currency rates to move stably reflecting economic and financial fundamentals," Kuroda told parliament on Friday.

  • Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tumble

    Nomura has begun offering bitcoin over-the-counter derivatives to clients, it said Friday, the latest move by a traditional financial institution into the cryptocurrency industry, even as markets are in turmoil. The trades, executed on the CME by crypto asset trading firm Cumberland DRW this week, were the Japanese investment bank's first digital asset trades, said Nomura's head of markets, Asia ex-Japan, Rig Karkhanis in a statement. Many global investment banks have been looking to offer clients more crypto related services, responding they say to demand from institutional investors and private clients for access to what had been a fast growing sector.

  • Terraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, Luna

    (Bloomberg) -- The blockchain behind the collapsed TerraUSD stablecoin and the affiliated Luna token stopped processing new transactions for the second time in less than a day.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapT

  • Bitcoin eyes record losing streak as 'stablecoin' collapse crushes crypto

    Cryptocurrencies nursed large losses on Friday, with bitcoin pinned below $30,000 and set for a record losing streak as the collapse of TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin, rippled through markets. Crypto assets have also been swept up in broad selling of risky investments on worries about high inflation and rising interest rates. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by total market value, attempted a bounce early in the Asia session and rose 2% to $29,500, something of a recovery from a 16-month low of around $25,400 reached on Thursday.

  • 2005 Ferrari F430 Spider Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

    This 13,000-mile Ferrari droptop is one of the last from the prancing-horse brand to offer a do-it-yourself gearbox, and we miss those days.

  • Here are the 10 fastest EVs (and how much they cost)

    These electric cars satisfy the need for speed. Here's the 10 fastest mass-market electric cars currently for sale for mortal beings.

  • 1954 Ford Ranch Wagon Is A Different Breed Of Lowrider

    This car is as unique as they come and has the power to back it up!

  • Our Long-Term 2022 Honda Civic Si Is Here to Party

    Its 40,000-mile long-term test has only just begun, and the Civic Si has already competed in its first autocross and traveled to an IMSA Endurance Cup race.

  • Chevy's high-performance Blazer SS EV caught in spy photos

    Chevy's new Blazer SS EV will be the brand's first high-performance electric vehicle. We'll see it before the end of 2022 but these spy shots offer a preview.

  • FAA suspends licenses of two pilots involved in failed Red Bull stunt

    The Federal Aviation Administration revoked the licenses of two pilots for their "careless" and "reckless" conduct during a failed mid-air stunt last month.

  • Toyota GR86 vs Subaru BRZ / Manual vs Automatic Comparison

    Comparing the 2022 Toyota GR86 and 2022 Subaru BRZ twins, along with their six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions.

  • Mercedes tells owners of 292K vehicles to stop driving them

    Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them due to a problem that could cause the brakes to fail. The German automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so the owners can get them to a dealership for service. Mercedes says in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion.

  • Tesla Rival Says it Will Build $30K Electric SUV in Ohio

    Now that a star-crossed deal has closed, new plans are being rolled out to compete with the sector's king.

  • Cadillac Unveils the 682 HP Escalade-V, Its Most Powerful SUV Yet

    The hulking four-wheeler will be on sale late this summer with a starting price of $149,990.

  • Elon Musk reveals what other electric car startups are doing wrong

    "To start a car company is mega pain," Musk told the Financial Times. "Tesla almost went bankrupt so many times I lost count."

  • Passenger With 'No Idea' Lands Plane After Pilot Goes 'Incoherent'

    Air traffic controllers expertly instructed the man as he safely landed a single-engine Cessna at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

  • Dump truck crashes into ODOT vehicle on I-77, causing explosion, serious injuries

    Video shows a fiery crash involving a dump truck and an ODOT truck Thursday on I-77 in Green. Both drivers suffered serious injuries.