Too early to say how Slovak elections will affect support for Ukraine – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that it is too early to say how the outcome of the 30 September elections will affect Slovakia's position. He called for waiting for the formation of a coalition in Slovakia to understand what Bratislava's position will be on supporting Ukraine after the 30 September elections.

Source: Kuleba speaking to journalists in Kyiv on Monday before an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We respect the choice of the Slovak people, but it is too early to say how the election result will affect Slovakia's position.

We need to wait for the formation of the coalition, and then, looking at the composition of this coalition, we can draw the first conclusions."

Background:

Former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who opposes military support for Ukraine, and the Smer-SD political party he leads won the most votes in Slovakia's snap parliamentary elections this Saturday.

After the results were announced, Fico reiterated his statements about his intention to stop providing aid to Ukraine.

