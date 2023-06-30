It is too early to say whether Putin was weakened after rebellion attempt – General Milley

US General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, considers it premature to draw conclusions about whether Vladimir Putin's position has been shaken by the attempted rebellion in Russia by mercenaries of the Wagner Group Private Military Company (PMC).

Source: Milley during a panel discussion at the National Press Club on Friday, 30 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the US general, it is "probably too early to tell" if the unsuccessful Wagner Group rebellion influenced the situation in Russia, and now there is proof in support of both opinions – that the situation strengthened or, on the contrary, weakened the Russian president.

Quote: "I don't think we have conclusive evidence. Either way, it's too early to tell. Putin is a dictator, he’s a vicious, violent individual who has ordered the extrajudicial killings of many people. He’s a tough guy, a hard guy," Milley explained.

The US general suggested that history might provide "some indicators to what might happen".

"But to say that this will happen or that will happen – I don't think we know yet," the general concluded.

Background: Last weekend, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, launched and then called off a rebellion over criticism of the Russian military leadership.

US President Joe Biden believes that Vladimir Putin has "absolutely" become weaker after the attempted mutiny by the Wagner Group. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sticks to the same opinion, adding that the aftermath for the Russian invasion of Ukraine remains unclear.

