'Too fast, too furious': Bomb cyclone, atmospheric river pound California with heavy rain, flooding

John Bacon, USA TODAY
A furious storm unleashed from a "bomb cyclone" over the Pacific Ocean slammed ashore Sunday in drought-plagued Northern California, blasting a wide swath of the West Coast with heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding and mudslides.

Flooding across the San Francisco Bay Area closed streets in Berkeley and inundated the Bay Bridge toll plaza in Oakland. The National Weather Service in Sacramento warned of "potentially historic" rain for the city's downtown.

"Conditions will continue to deteriorate," the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center warned on Twitter. "Strong winds, high surf, and heavy rain will lead to major impacts. Heavy snow in the Sierra starting tonight."

The storm was forecast to pound some areas with a foot of rain while dumping up to 8 feet of snow over the mountains, forecasters said. Areas burned by wildfires were vulnerable to mudslides, and debris flows were forcing road closures.

"If you are near a burn scar, it may be too late to evacuate," the weather service in Sacramento announced on Twitter. "Do not attempt to cross a debris flow. Take shelter in the highest floor of your home."

A bomb cyclone forms when air pressure rapidly drops as the storm explosively strengthens. The phenomenon was pulling deep tropical moisture from the Pacific, creating an "atmospheric river," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jon Porter said. He described the river as a "firehose of moisture in the sky" capable of unleashing intense rain and mountain snow.

'Deluge' in a drought: Millions of Californians warned of flash-flooding risk on Sunday

A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking on a path in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking on a path in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

The storm was most severe in the northern and central portions of California and part of southern Oregon, with the greatest intensity lasting into Monday, he said. Rainfall of up to 2 inches an hour may come "too fast and too furious," leading to serious flooding and mudslides that could threaten lives and property, Porter added.

The National Weather Service Bay Area issued a plethora of flash flood watches, saying on Twitter: "Main concern will be 2020 burn scars but urban and small stream flooding likely as the heavy rain band passes through Sunday afternoon and night."

"Flooding, rock slides, chain controls, overturned vehicles – and that was just this morning," the California Transportation Department tweeted Sunday. "This atmospheric river storm is expected to intensify with heavy rain and significant snow into tomorrow. Do NOT drive if you don't have to."

Parts of Oregon were under siege from strong winds and heavy rains. Pacific Gas & Electric said it had thousands of workers ready to respond to outages.

Southern California was not exempt. Parts of western Santa Barbara County were under an evacuation warning in the area recently burned by the Alisal Fire, now 97% contained but not before it burned through 25 square miles.

The region needs the rain. California Gov. Gavin Newsom just last week declared a drought emergency for the entire state, citing three years of drought across the West.

Seventeen major wildfires are burning in California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Wildfires have burned almost 2 million acres in California in 2021 alone. The storms will effectively end the wildfire season in much of the region, AccuWeather's Porter said.

"This rainfall is coming about a month ahead of average and will be very welcome in fighting the remaining fires, particularly in Northern California," Porter said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declares drought emergency across California, calls for statewide conservation

This news is developing into the evening. For an update later tonight, sign up for the Evening Briefing.

Snow will begin to fall at elevations above 8,000 feet, but then drop down to elevations around 6,000 feet by Monday, AccuWeather said.

"Given the amount of moisture aiming at the northern and central Sierra Nevada, there can easily be 60-100 inches of snow at levels above 8,000 feet," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Rich Putnam said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY:

  • Bomb cyclone and "atmospheric river" to see Northern California flood after drought

    A series of powerful "atmospheric river" storms are delivering historic amounts of rainfall across parts of drought-stricken California and the Pacific Northwest this weekend, forecasters warn.Why it matters: The strong atmospheric river, packing large amounts of moisture, is causing Northern California to whiplash from drought to flood.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A stormy and wet period is ahead for large areas of the country over the next 5 days a

    The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings on Saturday, October 23, for much of northern California ahead of an ‘atmospheric river’ that is expected to bring intense rainfall on Sunday.The rainfall, brought on by a series of intense storms in the Pacific, will provide much-needed moisture to some of the areas hardest hit by California’s ongoing drought, but too much at once will brings its own set of problems, particularly in areas burned by wildfires in recent years, officials warned.The atmospheric river, the NWS said in a tweet, will lead to “to significant and life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, particularly over burn scar areas.” Some parts of the Bay Area were already hit with several inches of rain late this week.This satellite footage, shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows “strong weather systems” in the Pacific on October 21 and 22. Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) via Storyful

    As the first big storm of the season has headed our way, many Bay Area residents are preparing.

    A cyclone developing off the Northwest coast slammed a potent atmospheric river into the Bay Area early Sunday, dumping more than 3 inches of rain on Mt. Tamalpais, nearly 2 inches in San Francisco during its first hours.

    A ferocious storm known as a bomb cyclone is headed to the West Coast.

    Californians are under evacuation warnings from yet another extreme weather event — this time a storm system known as a "bomb cyclone." The storms are expected to bring massive rainfall and strong winds, which can lead to flash flooding and mudslides. Lilia Luciano reports.

    Raw video of damage in North Bay as storm rips through the Bay Area

  • Lake Tahoe Area Braces For Possible 'Record' Precipitation

    Residents in the Lake Tahoe area prepared for possibly historical levels of precipitation beginning on October 23, when a powerful “atmospheric river” is forecast to begin unleashing significant moisture drawn from the Pacific.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued flash flood warnings on Saturday, October 23, for much of northern California ahead of the weather event. In Tahoe City, temperatures are expected to stay just above freezing, with five inches of precipitation expected to fall, according to the NWS. Snow is forecast to fall at higher elevations.“The main event is still on track late Saturday night through Monday and the current forecast continues to look like we could see the potential for a record or near-record precipitation for 2-day totals in the month of October,” the NWS said.The Pacific Northwest and parts of California were hit with a weaker atmospheric river late this week that brought several inches of rain to some places, including parts of the Bay Area. This footage, taken on Friday by the California Highway Patrol, shows snow falling at Carson Pass in the Sierra Nevada south of Lake Tahoe. Credit: California Highway Patrol via Storyful

  • Intense storm begins to drench the West Coast

    A powerful storm system brought drenching rains and strong winds to areas along the West coast on Oct. 24.

  • US west coast braces for ‘atmospheric river’ as huge storm brews

    Northern California faces flash flood risk and threat of mudslides, especially in fire-charred areas The storm could put 10 million people at risk of flash floods over the weekend. Photograph: NOAA/Zuma Press Wire Service/Rex/Shutterstock A huge Pacific storm is poised to unleash conditions known as an “atmospheric river”, with torrential rains and strong winds putting about 10 million people at risk of flash floods in parts of northern California this weekend. The incoming tempest has raised fe

  • Sonoma County Hit With Flooding as Rain Inundates Northern California

    Heavy rain in Santa Rosa, California, swelled local creeks and caused street flooding on Sunday, October 24, as an “atmospheric river” hit Northern California.Video posted by the Santa Rosa Fire Department on Sunday shows fast moving water at the confluence of two creeks at Flat Rock Park. The department also shared video showing a flooded street in the area. Santa Rosa is located around 50 miles north of San Francisco.An urban and small stream flood advisory for the Santa Rosa area was in place at least until 3 pm, the National Weather Service reported. Credit: Santa Rosa Fire Department via Storyful

  • Grand finale bomb cyclone brewing at end of West Coast storm parade

    A much-needed rainy stretch of weather has been welcome so far for much of the Northwest, including Northern California. Much of the region is in severe, extreme or exceptional drought, as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, AccuWeather forecasters say a powerful storm that will culminate this rainy stretch through early week will end up becoming too much all at once, and will bring dangers and significant impacts to the region. For the last several days, while there have been pocke

