Too few released from NC prisons decades after teen crime convictions, advocates say

Associated Press

When officers pulled over a van for speeding outside of Arches National Park in August 2021, they found a visibly distraught young couple in an emotional fight. Gabby Petito, 22, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, were driving across the United States, and upon observing the couple, police officers in Moab, Utah, decided to separate them for a night rather than issue a domestic violence citation or investigate further. The case captured international attention, sparking discussions about both dating violence and how white women like Petito receive disproportionate media coverage compared to other missing people.