'Too intriguing to pass up': Petrunoff to remain on Naples City Council

Beth Petrunoff will stay the course.

After giving it more thought and analysis, she’s decided to keep her seat on city council in Naples.

A few weeks ago, she warned she might resign at the end of 2023 to avoid new state-mandated financial disclosure requirements.

The new requirements kicked in Jan. 1 for city and town councilors, forcing them to fill out what’s known as a Form 6.

The new rules triggered resignations around the state from local elected leaders who saw them as unfair and intrusive. Petrunoff doesn't like them, one bit, but she's decided to give in to them, rather than leave a job she loves.

“I’ve decided to stay,” she shared in an email with the Daily News on New Year’s Eve. “I know if I left it would haunt me.”

It would haunt her for two reasons: Leaving her with a fear of missing out on making decisions about Naples’ big issues and opportunities, and a disappointment over letting down "a lot of residents" of the city, she said.

She shared her decision in a letter to the mayor and city manager.

In sum, she stated: “This irresistible and challenging role is simply too intriguing to pass up. I therefore plan to continue serving on council for the remainder of my term.”

Further, she explained: "After meeting with several experts in the field, I believe that I have found a way to stay on council AND maintain a semblance of privacy in my home life. It would have been so much easier to bow out because of the newly imposed disclosure requirements, but as in all decisions, there is another side to this decision. In this case, the other side of the decision 'weight scale' means giving up a chance to make the city better."

She vowed to continue working with the city's residents, staff and voluntary boards to solve problems and to improve Naples.

Of the city's staff, from planners to first responders, she wrote: "I learn something from them every day. I have seen firsthand both as a fellow resident and as a council member the dedication these professionals have to our city and its residents."

"The 'cherry on top' is our city manager," Petrunoff continued. "The combination of all of these elements makes Naples one of the best run and best cities in the USA and I feel lucky to even be a minuscule part of this."

Naples is 'worth fighting for'

She pledged to continue working to protect the city's property values and qualify of life, working with the community in unique ways, including through the various committees she serves on, such as the Collier County Tourist Development Council.

"I believe in Naples and I believe the unique charming character of our town is worth fighting for," Petrunoff added.

In addition to protecting the city's charm, she sees her other big role as "a strategist to help smartly plan for the future of what the city and its residents will need and want 10, 20, 50 years from now."

"We are residents who paid a premium to enjoy that safer, friendlier, quieter, less dense, less intense, cleaner, greener slice of paradise," Petrunoff emphasized. “If we allow Naples to become just another overbuilt tourist town, our property values will reflect this in a negative way.”

A retired vice president of GE Capital, the financial services division of GE, she joined the council with the hopes of making a difference as a newcomer to politics, with a mind for business.

Petrunoff has lived in Naples since 2008.

Beth Petrunoff celebrates with Vice Mayor Terry Hutchison after being elected to the city council, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Aqua in Naples, Fla.

A different choice by vice mayor

Fellow councilman Mike McCabe, who served as the city’s vice mayor, came to a different conclusion about the new disclosure rules. He resigned over them, fed up with state lawmakers actions of late, including decisions that have further chipped away at home rule over the past few years, restricting the city's decisions on everything from short-term rentals and affordable housing to land use, planning and hurricane recovery.

Now city and town officials have to file the same form as state lawmakers, the governor and other local elected officers, such as county commissioners and judges. In those forms, filers must reveal their entire net worth, including the dollar amounts of their assets, liabilities and income over $1,000.

In announcing his sudden resignation at the last council meeting, an emotional McCabe said Form 6 "dramatically changes the game," and it's not something he signed up for when he ran for office. His four-year term was set to expire in a few months, and until the rules changed, he expected to run for reelection.

"It is with great sadness that I do this," he said. "I chose to step forward. I chose to run for office to make a difference. I was elected by the people with an overwhelming majority of voters. I took that sacred trust very seriously. I worked tremendous hours to prepare to honor that trust for every meeting, for every vote. It truly pains me to step away. But when the state Legislature changes the game, that stacks the deck to a point where the assault is too great. You need to make a decision."

In his resignation letter to the mayor and city manager, he said he believed he'd already accomplished many of the goals and initiatives he set out to achieve during his time in office.

City of Naples Councilman Mike McCabe speaks during a City Council meeting on May 13, 2021.

Others won't resign

Councilman Paul Perry, whose term will also expire in a few months, considered resigning over the more rigorous disclosure requirements, too, but like Petrunoff felt it more important to stay on, even if for a short while.

In a recent phone interview, he said he knew important decisions were on the horizon, and he felt an obligation to see them through. That includes a decision on whether to approve a $200-million heart and stroke center in downtown Naples. A first reading is scheduled for Jan. 18.

R.M. Schulze Family Cardiovascular and Stroke Critical Care Center

The proposed five-story NCH Heart, Vascular, and Stroke Institute will require a rezoning, along with conditional use and site plan approvals from city council. A majority vote is required of a quorum on each petition.

The required quorum for a hearing is four council members.

The council now has six members, but councilman Ray Christman plans to recuse himself from voting on, or even participating in the discussions about the three-related petitions for the heart institute, after the city's independent Commission on Ethics and Governmental Integrity determined he had a conflict of interest because he lives so close to the NCH Baker Hospital, where the new building is planned.

The city of Naples will hold a general election on Tuesday, March 19 (the same day as the Florida presidential preference primary). Along with the mayoral seat, three council seats will be on the ballot.

Mayor Teresa Heitmann, who is running for reelection, is facing two opponents: current councilman Ted Blankenship, and former councilman Gary Price.

Five others are vying for the three council seats, with no incumbents planning to oppose them.

In his resignation speech, McCabe said he thought with the state Legislature's actions, fewer and fewer candidates would step forward for city elections.

"Many will not sign up to run," he said, addressing residents, and voters. "Our representation will be limited, or the skill level and experience impacted."

He added that residents should be very afraid and concerned.

"Demand to take your government back," McCabe said, urging them to reach out to state lawmakers.

"I pray that they will listen to you. But I fear they will not. They have bowed to the moneyed, to the powerful, to the connected, to the lobbyists, to special interests," he said. "There seems to be a for sale sign hanging out on our state. Not a for sale sign to buy property but a for sale sign to buy influence. Who has the best, the most funded lobbyists wins."

