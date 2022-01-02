Too Many Coronavirus Contacts To Notify: Putnam Health Officials

Lanning Taliaferro
·3 min read

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY — With record-breaking numbers of positive coronavirus cases during the holiday surge, New York State and Putnam County health officials have had to stop reaching out to anyone who has been reported as testing positive or exposed to someone who tested positive.

County officials said following several days of low case numbers due to the holiday, there were unprecedented daily case counts Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, 2,001 active cases were reported to the state on Thursday, an increase of 160 percent compared to Dec. 22.

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Putnam Hospital have been trending up since the first week in December. The highest number of COVID patients at Putnam Hospital in the most
recent surge was 20 on Thursday.

Two people have died of the disease since Dec. 22.

County health officials are asking county residents who test positive to self-isolate and to notify their contacts. Those who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive are also being asked to self-quarantine:

  • Unvaccinated close contacts and household members of an individual with a positive test result must quarantine for 10 days past the last date of exposure, health officials said.

  • Fully vaccinated, asymptomatic individuals in close contact with a person with COVID-19 do not need to quarantine but should seek testing 5 to 7 days after exposure and wear a mask indoors when around others for 14 days or until a negative test result is received.


Employers and schools may require county isolation or quarantine orders, accompanied by a self-attestation. A form to determine contacts, along with isolation and quarantine instructions, are also available on the county website.

In Carmel, where the most cases in the county are concentrated, according to the coronavirus dashboard, schools are still scheduled to open Jan. 3.

In a letter on Sunday, Superintendent Anthony Di Carlo asked parents to continue to monitor children closely for COVID-19 symptoms. "As I shared with you prior to the break, we will continue to monitor staffing levels throughout the weekend to ensure we can open schools safely. Please make sure over the next several weeks to have a “Plan B” should a building or the district need to be closed as a result of a staffing shortage. We know children need to be in school and we will be doing everything in our power to stay open while we are going through this surge."

In the letter he also said:

"Please keep your child home and contact the school for further instructions if:

  • Your child is ill, regardless of vaccination status;

  • Your child has tested positive for COVID in the last 10 days, NYS requires a 10-day isolation period for students testing positive for COVID regardless of vaccination status. As of the writing of this letter New York State Department of Health (“NYSDOH”) has not adopted the most recent CDC guidance that reduces the duration of a quarantine.

  • Anyone in the household is not feeling well with COVID-like symptoms (see above), regardless of the extent of the illness; or

  • Your child has been exposed to someone who is COVID positive.

If your child meets any of the above circumstances, notify the school so that we may arrange for remote learning during the illness or quarantine period.

(New York State Health Department)
(New York State Health Department)

With the emergence of the omicron variant, state officials said fully vaccinated New Yorkers had about an 89 percent lower chance of being hospitalized with the disease, compared to unvaccinated New Yorkers.

This article originally appeared on the Southeast-Brewster Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Anti-Vaxxers Who Really Put The Cherry On Top Of The Nightmare That Was 2021

    I don't know what I'm more scared of: Omicron, or these people.View Entire Post ›

  • The #1 Worst Breakfast That Ages Your Brain Faster, Says Dietitian

    As your body gets older, your brain ages right along with it. And with each passing year, your brain undergoes changes that can increase your risk of dementia, memory loss, and shifts in neurotransmitters.According to Postgraduate Medical Journal, things like maintaining a healthy diet and getting plenty of exercise can help reduce the impacts of an aging brain. With that in mind, it can be helpful to know the best foods to eat for your brain, and the ones you may want to avoid.According to Cour

  • What's behind the public health switcheroo on COVID?

    What's behind the public health switcheroo on COVID?

  • Ketamine Therapy Will Go Mainstream in 2022—for Better or Worse

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/Getty/AlamyFrom the start of the first lockdowns, people knew the COVID-19 pandemic would be devastating to people’s mental health. The CDC found that from August 2020 to February 2021, the number of Americans reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression increased from 36.4 percent to 41.5 percent. That included 57 percent of adults aged 18–29. Just as rates of depression are on the rise, so is the scramble to find solutions that could help pr

  • The Plane Is Boarding, Where Are Your Test Results?

    Christine Yi held out hope that the test results would come through until the doors to her flight’s boarding gate closed. Yi, 45, a content creator in New York, was attempting to fly to Grand Cayman in the Caribbean over the Christmas holiday weekend with her boyfriend, James Tracey, 47, the executive chef at Isabelle’s Osteria, a restaurant in New York’s Gramercy neighborhood. The Cayman Islands requires proof of a negative COVID test taken within 24 hours of departure to enter. Yi and Tracey h

  • When They Warn of Rare Disorders, These Prenatal Tests Are Usually Wrong

    After a year of fertility treatments, Yael Geller was thrilled when she found out she was pregnant in November 2020. Following a normal ultrasound, she was confident enough to tell her 3-year-old son that his “brother or sister” was in her belly. But a few weeks later, as she was driving her son home from school, her doctor’s office called. A prenatal blood test indicated her fetus might be missing part of a chromosome, which could lead to serious ailments and mental illness. Sign up for The Mor

  • Whistleblower warns baffling illness affects growing number of young adults in Canadian province

    Several new cases in New Brunswick involve caretakers of those afflicted, suggesting a possible environmental trigger Young adults are developing troubling symptoms, including rapid weight loss, insomnia, hallucinations and limited mobility. Photograph: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy A whistleblower in the Canadian province of New Brunswick has warned that a progressive neurological illness that has baffled experts for more than two years appears to be affecting a growing number of young people and causing s

  • Chart shows how much protection people have against Omicron after 1, 2, or 3 shots of vaccine

    Vaccine protection held up against hospitalization, but waned after the second dose, per UK government figures. A booster raised the protection again.

  • 'Come and count them': Indiana hospital CEO addresses Todd Rokita's COVID numbers comment

    Hospital leaders say COVID-19 data is audited throughout Indiana and labor shortages aren't directly related to vaccine mandates.

  • Fauci: CDC to consider amending isolation guidance to include testing

    Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering further amending its isolation guidance for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 but remain asymptomatic.Asked by host George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week" why the CDC does not require that individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 receive a negative test before leaving quarantine as an "extra layer of protection," Fauci said such...

  • Local hospital’s chief medical officer got COVID-19 for Christmas and urges vaccination

    In an email to colleagues, the doctor described what happened to the vaccinated and unvaccinated members of his family. Hint: There’s a reason he’s urging people to get the shots.

  • Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

    As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering including the negative test as part of its guidance after getting significant “pushback” on its updated recommendations last week. The guidelines have since received criticism from many health professionals for not specifying a negative antigen test as a requirement for leaving isolation.

  • Fully vaccinated and just got COVID? Here’s how long you should wait to get a booster

    Although there’s still much to learn about the omicron variant, here’s what experts are suggesting.

  • I tested positive for COVID. Do I have to tell people? How do I tell them?

    Omicron has magnified the debate about individual liberty vs. the greater good. But we have an obligation to tell others who may be at risk.

  • Pseudoephedrine products now available in Oregon without prescription

    Products containing pseudoephedrine will be available in Oregon without a prescription, the result of a law passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2021.

  • 6 surprising health benefits of eating eggs

    The protein in eggs keeps you full for longer and can help with weight-loss goals.

  • Scientists struggle to understand the competition between Omicron and Delta

    COVID-19 just broke its year-old record for new U.S. infections in a week. But this time, far fewer hospitalizations and deaths are likely to follow.

  • The exercise pill: How exercise keeps your brain healthy and protects it against depression and anxiety

    The author, Arash Javanbakht, at his gym. Javanbakht did not like to exercise until he found an activity he enjoyed Arash Javanbakht, CC BY-SAAs with many other physicians, recommending physical activity to patients was just a doctor chore for me – until a few years ago. That was because I myself was not very active. Over the years, as I picked up boxing and became more active, I got firsthand experience of positive impacts on my mind. I also started researching the effects of dance and movement

  • 'Omicron tsunami': COVID hospitalizations in New Jersey continue steep rise, surpassing 4,000

    The state health commissioner said 70% of those hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated.

  • COVID-19 transmission soars over New Year’s in Maryland; positivity rate climbs to 26%

    While Maryland health officials weren’t reporting COVID-19 data on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the state’s metrics were soaring to nearly unprecedented heights, according to the state’s online data. By Sunday, the seven-day average positivity rate had reached 26.09%, nearly equaling levels from the very beginning of the pandemic, when tests were very scarce. The rate could be an ...