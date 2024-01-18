"Too many inconsiderate Texans': The worst bad reviews of Oklahoma's state parks

Oklahoma is home to dozens of nature-filled state parks. For some Oklahomans and visitors from out of state, their experiences have been lackluster, according to their reviews on Google.

For others in the reviews, their one-star rating is seemingly because they’ve never been to the park.

From too many stickers, not enough fish and complaints about Texans, here are some of the worst bad Google reviews of Oklahoma’s state parks.

These comments are pulled directly from Google Reviews. Spelling and punctuation errors are not our own.

Alabaster Caverns State Park

"Would have been nice if…We drove out and only thing we could do was walk 3 miles into the cave."

"Boring, a cave place that has a closed cave. About the same as camping in a Walmart parking lot except Walmart has things and is open."

"Needs some TLC."

Lake Eufaula

"Really really dirty water. Full of people who probably married thier cousins."

Grand Lake O' The Cherokees

"I don't think the Cherokees own this lake."

"My uncle broke his toe."

Lake Thunderbird

"Thousands of ticks lie in wait behind every blade of grass... Day 3 Update - I burnt my clothes, shoes, sheets, and seat covers... Day 7 Update - F*** It, I took the dog and lit my mattress and car on fire."

"there's a Giant Octopus that lives here is that true???"

Roman Nose State Park

"Need more catfish in lake 2 days & notes no catfish Turtle only."

"Haven’t been there yet."

Fort Cobb State Park

"Never saw the place."

"I don’t have a normal life."

"STICKERVILLE STATE PARK."

Beavers Bend State Park

"To many inconsiderate Texans acting like a holes they need to stay in Texas."

"Long drive."

"Yuppy hang out."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Google reviews: The best of the worst reviews of Oklahoma state parks