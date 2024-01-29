Too many Labour MPs hate Britain and its allies – Starmer must purge the Corbynites

As well as being a prestigious and revered novelist, Ghassan Kanafani was the official spokesman for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a terrorist group that opposed the very existence of Israel. One of its most high-profile crimes was the attack it sponsored on Lod Airport (now Ben Gurion International Airport) in Tel Aviv in 1972, in which its operatives murdered 26 people and injured a further 80.

The actual assault was carried out by three former members of the Japanese Red Army who had been specially recruited by the PFLP for the job. Shortly before the airport attack, Kanafani was photographed with the three gunmen.

This is the man from whom Labour MP Apsana Begum believes we should take inspiration. She quoted Kanafani towards the end of a speech she made at one of the bewilderingly numerous pro-Palestinian rallies that have dominated the British political scene in recent weeks. Kanafani was killed in the 1970s, Begum told her audience, perhaps hoping to elicit sympathy for the lost martyr. What she did not explain was that he was targeted by Israeli security forces for his part in supporting and defending the mass murder of Jews.

The lionising of a dead terrorist has not (yet) resulted in the suspension of Begum from the Labour whip, which is in itself concerning. And this is far from her first offence.

But her misguided and naïve remarks (to put as positive a spin as possible on them) were reported on the same day that Kate Osamor, the Labour MP for Edmonton, lost the whip for a crass, insensitive and plain ignorant comment describing International Holocaust Memorial Day as an opportunity to remember not only the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis, but also “more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and now Gaza.”

Do you see what she did there? Slyly, almost casually, inserting “Gaza” into the list of modern genocides equates the modern Israeli government with the Nazis themselves, an act that is widely accepted as anti-Semitic in itself. And that’s before any legal or rational analysis that would dismiss any suggestion that what’s happening in the Israel-Hamas conflict as anything remotely resembling genocide.

Osamor, a member of the Socialist Campaign Group alongside Jeremy Corbyn and Apsana Begum (do you see the pattern emerging here?), has since apologised for “any offence caused by my reference to the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza as part of that period of remembrance”, a classic non-apology. She’s sorry if people were offended, but not sorry for writing such a stupid thing in the first place. She will have to go further than that to get the whip back before the general election is called and she finds herself without an official Labour endorsement to be the candidate in Edmonton again.

That prospect may have played a role in persuading Osamor to issue her non-apology. However much she publicly recants between now and the next election, does anyone seriously believe she will have changed her mind on her absurd, offensive and dangerous views on Israel and Palestine?

Keir Starmer took swift action to suspend her when her ill-advised tweet appeared, but allowing her back into the party in time to resume her campaigning activities as an official Labour candidate would expose him to accusations that his much-vaunted clampdown on anti-Semitism in the party is more PR than principle.

Similarly, it’s hard to see how the party can ever hope to draw a line under its disastrous Corbyn-era anti-Semitism while the likes of Apsana Begum remain within its ranks. No doubt, in her praise for a man who admittedly spent some of his time writing novels instead of defending terrorist atrocities, she has found a receptive audience. But it is an audience from which Labour would do well to distance itself.

Four years after Corbyn finally slouched off the scene, to be replaced by Starmer, the Socialist Campaign Group of MPs remains a source of perpetual opposition not only to the party and its leader but to mainstream British opinion, to British values themselves. Whether it’s turning a blind eye to terrorism, opposition to Nato or justifying Russian aggression, the group is constant reminder of what Labour became under Corbyn, of the worst excesses of extreme Leftism.

An opportunity has arisen for Starmer to deal with this group, starting with Osamor and Begum. The vast majority of the party would raise no objection were the hard Left in parliament to be defenestrated. The public would welcome it and, more importantly, it would be the right thing to do.

Starmer might not get another chance this side of the election.

