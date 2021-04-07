Too many making a new stimulus mistakes on their 2020 tax returns

Susan Tompor, Detroit Free Press

A lot of confusion relating to stimulus checks – and how to claim a tax credit for any money still owed – is triggering trouble, extra letters and delays as people file their 2020 tax returns.

The Internal Revenue Service is correcting plenty of mistakes that are being made after people plug in the wrong number for the Recovery Rebate Credit on their federal income tax returns.

"Anytime there is something new on the tax return it usually has an elevated error rate," said Mark Luscombe, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. " the IRS may have a greater volume of erroneous tax returns than normal, and refunds are generally slowed when the IRS detects such errors."

Luscombe said the extra errors are probably creating some processing problems.

Why am I getting a letter from the IRS?

The IRS has already begun mailing letters to some taxpayers who claimed the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit and may be getting a different amount than they expected.

"If a correction is needed, there may be a slight delay in processing the return and the IRS will send the taxpayer a letter or notice explaining any change," the IRS stated.

Unemployment tax break: IRS tax refunds to start in May for $10,200 unemployment tax break: Here's what you need to know

From stimulus checks to Tax Day 2021: Answers to your questions about IRS changes, COVID relief and more

The agency will calculate the correct amount, if mistakes relating to the first and second stimulus payments are found on Line 30 of the 1040 or 1040-SR.

Once the correct amount is calculated, the IRS will make the correction and continue processing the return.

What kind of mistakes could I have made?

Some issues people have claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit fall into similar patterns. The IRS isn't going to reject your return but if you're mindful of potential errors, you could avoid some delays and disappointments.

Many times, you'll see a smaller than expected tax refund if you don't understand how the Recovery Rebate Credit works.

Here's a list of what some people are doing wrong:

  • You were claimed as a dependent on another person's 2020 tax return. If so, you don't qualify for the first or second stimulus payments.

  • You did not provide a Social Security number that's valid for employment.

  • You tried to claim stimulus money – which you wouldn't be qualified to get – for a child who was age 17 or older on Jan. 1, 2020.

  • You overlooked a math error relating to calculating adjusted gross income and any Economic Impact Payments already received.

Luscombe said some of these errors associated with the Recovery Rebate Credit are similar to ones that the IRS has had to deal for years involving other tax breaks.

For example, he said, the IRS has long had to look for persons claimed as a dependent on more than one tax return. And the IRS regularly rejects returns for invalid Social Security numbers and frequently corrects math errors.

How much stimulus did you get?

The Recovery Rebate Credit adds another layer of complexity.

The IRS will not calculate the Recovery Rebate Credit for people. You're going to need to figure out Line 30 when you file a tax return.

But the IRS states: "If you make a mistake on the Line 30 amount, the IRS will calculate the correct amount of the Recovery Rebate Credit, make the correction to your tax return and continue processing your return."

Many people continue to wonder what to do if they didn't get that second stimulus check earlier in the year. Many people don't remember how much money they got.

Some people think they didn't get stimulus money and then they're shocked when they look back at their bank statements. Some saw that a direct deposit for the second Economic Impact Payment was put into their account earlier this year.

Stimulus cash that was part of the coronavirus relief package will continue to roll out via direct deposit and actual checks in April and early May, though some may get their money later.
Stimulus cash that was part of the coronavirus relief package will continue to roll out via direct deposit and actual checks in April and early May, though some may get their money later.

The best starting point is to figure out how much stimulus money you've already received for the first Economic Impact Payment, which began rolling out in April 2020, and the second Economic Impact Payment, which was approved last December but began rolling out in January 2021.

Look for letters that the IRS already sent to you, such as IRS Notice 1444 for the first Economic Impact Payment and IRS Notice 1444-B for the second EIP to document how much stimulus money you were sent.

If you threw those letters out or did not receive them, some taxpayers may be able to research any direct deposit money received by reviewing their bank statements for Economic Impact Payments.

Watch these states: Despite relief bill, some states won't give jobless workers a tax break on unemployment benefits

Worried about higher taxes?: Here's which investment vehicles to choose depending on where you think taxes are going

Some people received an IRS Notice 1444-A last fall. That notice indicated that you could need to take action to receive money. It was mailed to people who typically aren't required to file federal income tax returns but may qualify for the first Economic Impact Payment.

And later this year, the IRS will send "Notice 1444-C, Your 2021 Economic Impact Payment." The IRS will mail letters to people who received a third Economic Impact Payment and you should keep this letter with your 2021 tax records.

When it comes to the Economic Impact Payments, money could have been sent via direct deposit, a paper check in the mail or a prepaid Visa debit card issued by MetaBank and sent in the mail. And yes, if it was lost somehow, the IRS has a method for tracing the money.

Also the IRS notes that taxpayers who didn’t save or didn’t receive an IRS letter or notice can research their individual tax information through an IRS online account. See www.irs.gov and "View Your Account Information."

What is the Recovery Rebate Credit?

The Recovery Rebate Credit isn't a new bunch of money. It isn't to be used for the third stimulus payments, which began being issued in March, either.

The IRS notes that the first and second Economic Impact Payments were technically advance payments of the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit.

Why should we be surprised, though, that so many people are confused. Most people refer to the money as stimulus cash, not an Economic Impact Payment.

Where exactly a Recovery Rebate Credit fits into the tax picture remains perplexing.

If you've receive the full amount for your first and second Economic Impact Payments, you should not state those amounts on your tax return. You don't need to take any action.

But someone who didn’t receive a first or second stimulus payment – and qualifies for a payment – would need to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on the 2020 tax return to get stimulus money.

That's also true if you received less than the full amount of stimulus that you're eligible for the 2020 credit.

Taxpayers will need to file a 2020 federal income tax return to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit if they didn't get the money or they received less money than they're eligible to get, such as if a child's stimulus wasn't included in the payout. That's true even if you don’t usually file a tax return.

The IRS is going to review your 2020 income and household situation to determine the amount of any credit you'd be owed. Again, the credit would be reduced by any Economic Impact Payment money that was previously issued to you.

When it comes to the Recovery Rebate Credit, the IRS isn't cutting you a stimulus check. Instead, if eligible, the IRS would put that credit toward any tax debt you owe in 2020 or toward your total income tax refund for 2020.

Not to confuse the matter further, but this latest, third round of stimulus payments is not addressed on your 2020 income tax returns.

But if you filed a 2020 return already, the IRS could make some adjustments to the third Economic Impact Payment issued to you in mid-March or later. And you could be sent extra money.

The IRS is issuing what it calls “plus-up” payments weekly going forward, as the IRS continues processing tax returns.

Contact Susan Tompor via stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @tompor.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: IRS ends up correcting tax return mistakes for Recovery Rebate Credit

Recommended Stories

  • MarketWatch’s money challenge kicks off TODAY!

    Welcome to week 1 of MarketWatch’s Spring Clean Your Finances! More than 97 million Americans have access to an employee-sponsored retirement plan, so there’s a strong likelihood you are one of them.

  • Latest batch of stimulus checks going out includes ‘plus-up’ payments. Who’s eligible?

    About 4 million more payments have been sent out, the IRS said.

  • Stimulus checks: IRS will correct miscalculated payments claimed on tax returns

    The Internal Revenue Service will automatically correct miscalculations taxpayers make when claiming their first and second stimulus checks on their 2020 tax returns.

  • IMF 'very much in support' of global minimum corporate tax: Gita Gopinath

    The International Monetary Fund says it backs U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's proposal for a global minimum corporate tax.

  • Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Supports Infrastructure Bill, Corporate Tax Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said he supported investing in U.S. infrastructure and a hike in the corporate tax rate to help pay for it.Weighing in as lawmakers debate the Biden administration’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan, the Amazon founder said his company backs “making bold investments in American infrastructure,” but stopped short of endorsing the president’s proposal.“We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides -- both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate),” Bezos said in a brief statement posted to Amazon’s corporate blog site. “We look forward to Congress and the Administration coming together to find the right, balanced solution that maintains or enhances U.S. competitiveness.”Amazon traditionally shuns hot-button political issues that aren’t directly tied to its business to avoid alienating customers. But the company has been caught up in the debate about infrastructure and how to pay for it. Just last week, Biden cited Amazon as an example of a company that didn’t pay any federal income tax, drawing a contrast with individuals unable to cut their tax bills to zero.Jay Carney, a Biden staffer during the Obama administration who today leads Amazon’s lobbying and communications teams, addressed the critique on Twitter, saying that Amazon had reduced its tax burden with credits meant to incentivize spending on research and development.Amazon historically has low profit margins, in part because it reinvests most revenue back into the company. This reduces the burden of corporate taxes based on profit, makes Amazon eligible for R&D tax credits and means a hike in such taxes would be less of a blow than to higher-profit corporations.Still, technology companies like Amazon will likely pay more under the Biden plan.Infrastructure investments would also help Amazon efficiently move goods around the country. Bezos has acknowledged in the past that the very existence of his company was predicated on massive public investments in the internet and the U.S. Postal Service.Amazon has also received attention from the White House recently thanks to a closely watched union drive at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. The administration released a video in which Biden said he supported the rights of workers to organize and encouraged employers to refrain from illegal interference in workplace campaigns, without mentioning Amazon by name.(Updates with detail on Amazon tax payments, beginning in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'A wake-up call:' It took a pandemic to convince many Americans to save for an emergency

    Nearly two-thirds of investors with no emergency fund said they have or planned to sock away savings for the unexpected because of the health care crisis.

  • Woman sparks internet chaos after revealing her weekly household chores: ‘Your husband isn’t pulling his weight’

    Most people thought this husband's expectations were demeaning.

  • 2 injured, suspect dead in Maryland shooting

    Two men were shot and critically wounded in a Maryland commercial park on Tuesday in an incident that ended with the alleged gunman, identified as a Navy sailor, going to a nearby military base where he was shot dead,.Authorities in Frederick, Maryland, about 45 miles northwest of Washington, were still trying to piece together the events.Police Chief Jason Lando said the events began Tuesday morning when police responded after an emergency call ."When they arrived on the scene, they found two males had been shot. Both males are in critical condition and were flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma. We then received information that the 38-year-old male shooter traveled to the Ft. Detrick military base." There, at the Fort Detrick base about 4 miles away, the alleged shooter was fatally shot by military personnel."As our officers and partner agencies started responding there, we were given notice that personnel on the base had shot the subject and he was down. When we arrived at that scene, life-saving efforts were in progress, and we were told shortly after that the shooter was dead. At this time, the last update we have is that both victims are in critical condition."The Navy said on Twitter that the unidentified shooter was a Navy hospital corpsman.

  • Florida Sea Turtle Found with Wounds on Four Flippers Is Recovering After Partial Amputation

    Heidi, an adult female Hawksbill sea turtle, is recovering from her predation injuries at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Florida

  • 'An experience that I'll remember forever': People share emotional responses to getting COVID-19 vaccine

    Feelings of hope and excitement were some of the many emotions people experienced after receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Latest Batch Includes Extra Money for Some Recipients

    The IRS has been busy pumping out stimulus checks ever since the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was signed into law in mid-March. More than 130 million payments have been sent out already for a total of roughly $335 billion, and more money is still on the way. The most recent batch of stimulus payments should've hit recipients' bank accounts by March 31, while checks from that batch may take longer to trickle in.

  • Thandiwe Newton reclaims her name after it's been misspelled her entire career

    Thandiwe Newton is her name. Her mother, a Zimbabwean princess, and her father, a lab technician from Cornwall, England, named her Thandiwe, meaning "beloved" in Zulu. The 'w' first disappeared from her name in Catholic school, forming a more anglicized "Thandie." At school she was "made to feel like an in-house missionary project," writes Diana Evans in a cover story for British Vogue. In Newton's first film, the 'w' was "carelessly missed" in her credit; she was credited the same way in subsequent roles, but no more. The Westworld star said she is now grateful "to not be complicit in the objectification of Black people as 'others'." Her Vogue photo shoot involved clothes that reflected her European and African heritage, and the magazine cover reads "Thandiwe Newton." "That's my name. It's always been my name. I'm taking back what's mine," Newton said. Read more at British Vogue. More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationReport: Matt Gaetz sought a preemptive pardon from TrumpDonors must show negative COVID test results to attend Republican National Committee spring retreat

  • Morgan Freeman Rips Anti-Vaxxers on ‘Daily Show’: ‘Get the Freaking Shots!’

    “Today was one of those days when a name trends on Twitter and people were sent into a frenzy,” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah said Tuesday night. As he explained to his guest, 83-year-old Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, “People think one of two things has happened: the person has died or the person wishes that they had died.”Freeman, who experienced the latter a few years back when he faced his own #MeToo allegations, trended this week for a third reason. He lent his face and words to a new PSA urging all Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me,” the actor says in the short video. “So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine.”Comedian Jo Koy Reveals How Ultimate ‘Evil’ Banded Asians TogetherHe was even more pointed in his interview with Noah, saying that rather than having a death wish he only wishes that “those people who are refusing to take these doggone shots would change their minds and realize that this is one of those things we really have to do.”“I really don’t understand, to tell you the truth, anyone who has some issues with the idea of being vaccinated against this scourge,” he continued. “The facts are in. We know that all of those dead people are dead and they didn’t get hit by trucks or anything, it was this pandemic.”So with that in mind, Freeman said he would “recommend highly, go get the freaking shots!” If they choose not to, he added, “I will have to avoid you and I will.”Later, Morgan addressed some of the specific reluctance within the Black community due to a history that includes the Tuskegee experiments. “That’s horse-puckey!” he said, cracking Noah up. “I don’t believe that. That’s ridiculous. This is a whole new world, a whole new society, a whole new group of people and this thing here is for real. It’s not something somebody made up as a test to see how we’ll react to it.”And to anyone who has criticized him for taking a stand on the issue of vaccines, Morgan said, “I’m just trying to keep my peace, stay above the ground. You do what you gotta do and I’ll do what I gotta do.”“Get the shot,” he repeated. If for no other reason, he added, “Help protect me.”Sacha Baron Cohen Gets Busted Selling COVID Vaccine to Bono, Tom Cruise and Kanye in Crazy ‘Kimmel’ AppearanceRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats take aim at Trump 2017 international tax reforms

    Top Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee on Monday proposed major shifts in former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax reforms to eliminate what they say are incentives for companies to move operations overseas and shift profits to tax haven countries. The plan proposed by Democratic senators Ron Wyden, Sherrod Brown and Mark Warner parallels some of the corporate tax hike proposals announced last week by President Joe Biden to finance $2 trillion in U.S. infrastructure investment. The systems were aimed at returning companies' deferred offshore income to the United States at lower tax rates, where those profits could be invested in American jobs.

  • Who’s the pick to win 2021 Masters? Look for big names, hot hands

    Tee times are locked in for Thursday and Friday of the tournament.

  • UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot to test NBA waters

    Tar Heels could lose sophomore forward just as new coach Hubert Davis presented plans to re-recruit Walker Kessler

  • USC's Drake London missed an elite run in basketball to continue his rise in football

    USC receiver Drake London decided against playing basketball for the Trojans this season to concentrate on football.

  • Half of Republicans believe false narratives about the Capitol riot, poll says

    Most Republicans believe the rioters were "mostly peaceful" and the actions of that day were instigated by left-wing radicals.

  • Fact check: Bell peppers do not have a gender; false claim based on number of lobes is a myth

    A post on Facebook misleads users into possibly believing bell peppers have genders. They don't. We rate the claim false.

  • Republicans bare teeth over Georgia voting law

    In a sign of a growing rift between conservatives and big businesses, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday.He told CEOS to 'stay out of politics' in the midst of a controversial new voting law in the state of Georgia.The new law strengthens I.D. requirements for absentee ballots, and makes it a crime to offer food or water to voters waiting in line.It's been criticised as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. Big companies like Coca-Cola and Delta came out with strong statements against the law.McConnell on Monday told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky: "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order."The Republican governor of Texas Greg Abbott also hit out at Major League Baseball for their involvement in the debate. Abbot said Monday he would not throw out the ceremonial opening pitch at the Texas Rangers' home game, nor participate in any event by the MLB, after it pulled its July All-Star game out of Atlanta in protest. The conservative party has had the backing of big business for decades, but ties began fraying under Donald Trump's administration. The party's focus on voting restrictions also comes in direct conflict with businesses embracing diversity as key to their work force and customer base.