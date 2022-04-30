My Take: Too many are not speaking up to help fight child abuse

This National Crime Victim Rights week, the Cheboygan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is raising awareness for some of the smallest and most vulnerable victims in our community — victims of child abuse and neglect. These victims suffer in their own homes at the hands of their parents or loved ones. Many are too young or afraid to ask for the help they need.

In Michigan, child abuse is defined as “harm or threatened harm to a child’s health or welfare that occurs through non-accidental physical or mental injury, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, or maltreatment, by a parent, a legal guardian, or any other person responsible for the child’s health or welfare.” Child neglect is a parent or guardian’s failure to provide adequate food, clothing, shelter or medical care to a child or placing a child’s health or welfare at an unreasonable risk by failing to intervene and eliminate the risk. The Cheboygan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office represents the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in child protective proceedings — cases involving abuse or neglect of a child.

In a child protective proceeding, families are referred to services and supports that aim to eliminate the risk of harm. These services include: substance abuse assessments and treatment programs; counseling; trauma assessments; parental education; and in-home support services. Many services can be implemented without removing the child from the home. In severe cases, when it is too dangerous for the child to stay in the home, the child is placed in foster care. This way, the child can be kept out of harm’s way while the parents have the opportunity to benefit from the offered services. When services cannot rectify the dangerous behavior or conditions, other permanency options for the child are pursued, such as adoption or guardianship.

Trauma from child abuse and neglect is not something that victims can grow out of. The lasting impact of child abuse and neglect follows its victims for the rest of their lives. Victims of child abuse and neglect are more likely suffer from diabetes, lung disease, vision problems and malnutrition. Childhood abuse and neglect can also negatively impact mental and emotional well-being. These young victims face an increased risk of depression, educational difficulties, decreased self-esteem, and impaired ability to form and maintain relationships well into adulthood.

Child abuse can include physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, neglect, abandonment, or parental substance abuse. More than one type of abuse can be present simultaneously. Michigan law makes certain professions mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect. These professions include teachers, physicians, dentists, counselors, social workers, and members of the clergy. However, anyone can report suspected child abuse or neglect. Reports of suspected abuse are investigated to determine what services or intervention, if any, are needed to protect the child. If you suspect a child is being harmed, report it to DHHS Centralized Intake, 855-444-3911 or call 911.

— Paige L. Miller Cheboygan County's assistant prosecuting attorney.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: My Take: Too many are not speaking up to help fight child abuse