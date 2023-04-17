Too many progressive prosecutors means more crime, Rep. Kevin Kiley tells New York City hearing

Rep. Kevin Kiley got a national stage in New York City Monday to paint California as a crime-infested state where liberal politicians and prosecutors are helping make life unsafe.

“In recent years we have seen a movement to fundamentally change America’s approach to law and order by defunding police departments and by putting so-called progressive prosecutors in district attorney’s offices,” the Rocklin Republican said.

Kiley noted how California has been losing population, and noted how “the verdict is very clear, that these policies have led to crime skyrocketing,to people fleeing, and they’re being rejected by voters.”

The state’s population was 39.5 million in 2020. It slipped to 39.1 million in 2021 and 39.03 million last year, according to the Census Bureau.

Studies and analysts have cited a host of reasons people leave the state, notably high living costs and taxes. “Most people who move across state lines cite employment, housing, or family as the primary reason,” said a Public Policy Institute of California analysis in March.

Kiley is a freshman congressman from the state’s new 3rd Congressional District, which runs about 450 miles from Plumas County, through the Sacramento suburbs and parts of El Dorado County, south to Inyo County.

He’s a member of the House Judiciary Committee, which Monday held a controversial hearing in New York City aimed at calling attention to the crime policies of Alvin Bragg, Manhattan’s district attorney.

Republicans have been hammering Bragg, who led the investigation that resulted in the indictment of former President Donald Trump on 34 felony counts.

Shortly after the indictment, Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced the Monday hearing to “examine how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents.”

Committee Republicans have launched an investigation of Bragg’s prosecution of Trump, while Bragg has taken the unusual step of suing Jordan, saying the chairman is trying to intimidate and attack him..

Story continues

Kiley and crime

Witnesses at the Monday hearing included Madeline Brame, mother of a homicide victim, and Jennifer Harrison. Both are prominent victims rights advocates.

Also appearing were New York City Councilman Robert Holden, a Democrat, and Paul DiGiacomo, the president of the New York City’s Detectives’ Endowment Association.

Democrats insisted they too care deeply about crime victims and are eager to stop crime. And, said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, the federal government does not get involved in the policies of state and local prosecutors such as Bragg.

But if there is to be a hearing, she said, why not go to Bakersfield, in the heart of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s district, which saw an increase in crime in 2021?

Kiley asked questions at the end of the hearing — as a freshman, he has to wait awhile for his turn — and asked DiGiacomo if he saw a connection between defunding the police, progressive prosecutors and crime.

“They’re following the progressive line and not backing the police, not caring about the victims and putting the criminal element back out onto the street to victimize people.of this city and state and country,” DiGiacomo said.

“That’s right,” Kiley concurred. “Both seek to eliminate or neutralize the capability of law enforcement, correct?”

DiGiacomo agreed.

“That’s right, thereby removing or reducing the consequences of criminal activity, correct?”

“Correct,” DiGiacomo said.

Kiley then explained how progressive policies have “gained a major foothold” in several cities, and quoted crime rates in New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Major crime in San Francisco overall dropped 10% in the first three and a half months of this year, according to city police statistics. The number of homicides is the same, robbery and assault are up while rape, burglary and larcenies dropped.

The number of major crimes in New York City in March were roughly the same as the same period a year ago, according to city data. The number of murders dropped slightly, while assaults and auto thefts were and rape, robberies and burglaries were down.

He then turned to how people are responding to what he called questionable policies towards crime. People are leaving California, Kiley said, citing U-Haul statistics that for three years have shown the state leads the nation in one-way rentals out of the state.

He proceeded to blast Democrats.

All day, Kiley said, they’ve stood by progressive policies, and “for folks who are watching, and for that matter the victims and families that are here today, It must be disheartening.”

He did see some hope. He noted that last month, Congress on a bipartisan vote rejected a plan to overhaul the Washington, D.C. criminal code and lessen some criminal penalties.

“I would say there’s a lot more consensus in this country right now than today’s hearing makes out. And that the pendulum is swinging toward supporting victims, supporting law enforcement and supporting law and order,” Kiley said.