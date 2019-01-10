Too many smart home devices? Get the Logitech Harmony Hub for 43% off at Amazon and sync them all.

Twitter More

Now that you've converted your home and entertainment center into a smart one, you now realize that you just have too many smart home devices and brands that work on different networks. On top of that, you're now scrolling through multiple mobile apps to set a mood or combine different actions.

Don't worry, there is a solution. The Logitech Harmony Hub — which is now on sale for $56.95, a $43 savings — works with Amazon Alexa to sync your smart home devices for one seamless action.

Retailing for $99.99, the Logitech Harmony Hub can combine up to eight home entertainment devices, remotes, and hundreds of apps into one Android or iPhone smartphone app with a simple swipe. Think of the hub as a universal remote for your smart home devices. Read more...

