Too many sound bites, too much John Delaney: Democratic debate draws complaints

WASHINGTON – Viewers across the political spectrum had different takes on which Democratic candidate had the best night in Tuesday's debate – but there was general agreement that the format was a loser.

Too many time limits; too many interruptions by moderators; too much time spent on some topics and not enough on others; too many candidates speaking too quickly and seeking to cover too much ground.

"Finally! At 10:11 pm we start getting a foreign policy discussion," tweeted Joe Cirincione, president of Ploughshares Fund, a global security foundation. "Let’s see how long it lasts."

Former Republican consultant Bruce Haynes said "it was like a 40 character Twitter debate" that was sometimes hard to follow.

"You can’t solve health care in sound bites," said Haynes, vice chairman of public affairs at Sard Verbinnen & Co.

At least one of the Democratic candidates who will debate on Wednesday night, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., also weighed in on what she saw as the shortcomings.

"2+ hours in, and not a single question at tonight's #DemDebate about reproductive rights, paid leave, child care, or how we ensure women and families can succeed in America," Gillibrand tweeted. "We need a president who will prioritize these issues – not treat them as an afterthought."

Another frequent complaint: The amount of time given to some of the long shot candidates, particularly John Delaney.

"In the history of debates," tweeted former Barack Obama administration official Dan Pfeiffer, "no candidate polling this poorly has gotten as much time as John Delaney."

David Rothkopf, a foreign policy analyst and CEO of the Rothkopf Group, mocked the demand for fast answers, tweeting: "CNN Producer, wait, what if they have to describe their entire platform in one word or less?"

Former Democratic congressional aide Jim Manley also said he was "not a fan" of the format, but he added that CNN had a basic challenge in organizing the event.

"What do you do with 10 people on stage?" Manley said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democratic debate 2019 draws complaints over format, interruptions