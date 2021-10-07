Too Much Cash can be a Problem. Why Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) may want to Reinvest More Into Future Growth

This article was originally published on Simply Wall St News

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 136%. Even though the company is currently unprofitable, investors are putting a lot of faith in the growth and future value of Palantir. The company just won a US$823m contract from the U.S. Army , and we wanted to examine the cash capacity of the company to withstand expenses until reaching profitability.

Thus, we think it's well worth asking whether Palantir Technologies' cash burn is too risky.

In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth.

We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Palantir Technologies' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate.

When Palantir Technologies last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$2.3b .

In the last year, its cash burn was -US$62m. With its current cash balance, and if we hold spending constant, Palantir can have 3 years of operations before it runs out of cash.

Obviously the company will grow and decrease expenses with time, so there really isn't much risk to liquidity.

Is Palantir Technologies' Revenue Growing?

We think that it's fairly positive to see that revenue grew 47% in the last twelve months.

While Palantir Technologies is showing solid revenue growth, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth.

Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalization, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Palantir Technologies has a market capitalization of US$45b and burnt through -US$62m last year, which is -0.1% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth , and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is There Enough Gas Behind the Stock?

In a situation where investor are excited and hopeful for a company, it is sometimes better to err on the side of overspending, rather than being on a tight budget. With a 3-year cash runway and a US$45b market cap, Palantir might want to consider starting some more frontier projects in order to reinforce revenue growth.

There is no growth without reinvestment, and at this stage the company may need a lot more than the estimated 26.4% annual growth rate by analysts. Note, that once the new deal is priced-in, this estimate will likely increase, but the company may still want to hike re-investment rates.

The importance of re-investment cannot be understated for companies in the high-growth phase of their cycle. In order for Palantir to justify the high market cap, the company needs to outline current investments and plans for future expansions that have the capacity to bring in sufficient cash flows.

Conclusion

Palantir has enough cash capacity and the ability to raise more capital for at least three years of operations. During that time, the company has the opportunity to develop and become self sustainable.

One can also argue that while the company is experiencing growth, Palantir is finding it hard to justify the current market capitalization, and may need to re-invest more into long-term growth. If the company fails to entice shareholders with profitable projects, then three years can be a long time to wait for a justified US$45b market cap.

An in-depth quantitative examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for Palantir Technologies that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

