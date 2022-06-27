‘Too much mayo on a sandwich’: 1 dead, 1 in surgery after being shot by customer, APD says

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead and another in surgery.

The reason for the shooting?

Too much mayonnaise on a sandwich, police said.

APD responded to a Circle K gas station at 74 Northside Drive Southwest to a person shot call just after 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, the learned two women had been shot after a dispute about the amount of mayonnaise on a Subway sandwich.

Interim Chief Of Police Darin Schierbaum said arguments are the majority cause of homicides in 2022.

“An argument leads to someone picking up a weapon and firing that gun, leaving someone dead or someone critically injured,” Schierbaum said.

Earlier in the day, a road rage incident occurred Schierbaum cited and also said was the result of an argument. While the victim did not die, she was critically wounded, he said.

“I’m here to speak to the ridiculous nature of crime,” he said. “We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns. We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime, we cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich.”

The condition of the victim in surgery is unknown.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

