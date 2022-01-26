Too much time has passed for Wichita clergy accused of child crime to be charged, DA says

A priest cannot be prosecuted for crimes against a child that allegedly occurred while he worked at a Catholic church in Wichita in the 1990s because too much time has passed, the Sedgwick County district attorney said Wednesday.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred when the Rev. Michael Schemm worked at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton between June 1993 and July 1996. The alleged victim was between 12 and 15 years old at the time and is now 40.

In this type of case, the Kansas statute of limitation (the maximum amount of time that an accused would have had to be brought to court) expires when a victim turns 28, which happened in 2009, District Attorney Marc Bennett said.

“The reporting party in this situation reported the incident to the diocese on behalf of the alleged victim,” Bennett wrote in the findings of his investigation. “The behavior alleged by the reporting party did not involve any allegation of physical touching.”

Bishop Carl Kemme placed Schemm on administrative leave on Nov. 1, after the allegation was brought forward. Since leaving St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Schemm has continually worked at parishes in the state, Bennett said.