Too much time has passed for Wichita clergy accused of child crime to be charged, DA says

Getty Images
Michael Stavola
·1 min read

A priest cannot be prosecuted for crimes against a child that allegedly occurred while he worked at a Catholic church in Wichita in the 1990s because too much time has passed, the Sedgwick County district attorney said Wednesday.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred when the Rev. Michael Schemm worked at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton between June 1993 and July 1996. The alleged victim was between 12 and 15 years old at the time and is now 40.

In this type of case, the Kansas statute of limitation (the maximum amount of time that an accused would have had to be brought to court) expires when a victim turns 28, which happened in 2009, District Attorney Marc Bennett said.

“The reporting party in this situation reported the incident to the diocese on behalf of the alleged victim,” Bennett wrote in the findings of his investigation. “The behavior alleged by the reporting party did not involve any allegation of physical touching.”

Bishop Carl Kemme placed Schemm on administrative leave on Nov. 1, after the allegation was brought forward. Since leaving St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Schemm has continually worked at parishes in the state, Bennett said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio's biggest public corruption trial expected to take 6 weeks, attorneys agreed

    The trial in Ohio's largest public corruption case in state history may not begin until fall, which would put it in amid the 2022 election campaigns.

  • Channingville Road man fired shots at neighbors in house, vehicle, police say

    A standoff between police and a barricaded man in a Channingville Road home ended peacefully, police said.

  • Suspect sought in ambush killing of Pct. 5 corporal captured in Mexico

    Oscar Rosales, 51, was captured in a hotel just along the U.S.-Mexico border, across from Del Rio, Texas, according to U.S. Marshals.

  • ‘300 hours’ of Agape Boarding School witness interviews to be reviewed before assault cases advance

    Cedar County Judge Thomas Pyle explained to one defendant that attendance at court was required.

  • France targets groups, websites with expanded powers under anti-terror law

    The French government said this week it was closing down an activist-run media outlet and a Muslim website deemed at odds with "national values", the latest in a series of steps that rights groups and lawyers say infringe on democratic freedoms. Following a violent protest against the extreme right in Nantes, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he would shut down "Nantes Révoltée", a local media platform, which had relayed information about the protest. Days earlier, he had announced plans to close the website "La Voie Droite", which publishes Islamic religious content.

  • Police: Rapper Slim Jxmmi attacked girlfriend in Miami

    Rapper Slim Jxmmi was arrested in Miami early Tuesday after attacking the mother of his young child during an argument, police said. Aaquil Brown, who performs under the name Slim Jxmmi in the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd, faces a misdemeanor battery charge. According to a Miami police arrest report, the woman told officers she had confronted Brown on Monday night about a woman he was following on social media.

  • Venezuela recall faces 'impossible' conditions; turnout low

    Venezuelans got a chance on to demand a recall of President Nicolás Maduro on Wednesday — but a government-friendly electoral board imposed limits that backers said were impossible to meet. The National Electoral Council said that nearly 4.2 million people at a minimum would have to sign petitions for a recall within a 12-hour period at 1,200 electoral centers. “The recall referendum is absolutely blocked,” Luis Lander, director of the independent Venezuelan Electoral Observatory, said this week.

  • U.S. and Israel hold Iran strategy session on nuclear deal decision

    As nuclear negotiations in Vienna get closer to a decision point, the U.S. and Israel held strategic talks on Iran Wednesday led by their respective national security advisers, Israeli and U.S. officials tell me.Why it matters: At a time when the White House’s attention is largely focused on Ukraine, the talks show Iran is still a high priority and the Biden administration thinks it's important to spend time on consultations with Israel. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Su

  • DOJ charges man who sold gun to Colleyville synagogue gunman

    The man believed to have sold a gun to Malik Faisal Akram, the British national who held four people hostage in a Texas synagogue earlier this month, was charged with a federal firearm crime Tuesday, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.Why it matters: It was previously unknown how Akram had procured the gun he used to carry out his act.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: In a criminal complaint, Henry “Michael” Williams, 32, was char

  • Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Criticisms (Exclusive)

    Disney on Tuesday responded to recent harsh criticisms made by Peter Dinklage about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 animated classic. After noting the casting of West […]

  • The front-runners for Biden's Supreme Court pick

    Two highly accomplished Black female judges — Ketanji Brown Jackson, a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals; and Leondra Kruger, a justice on the California Supreme Court — are seen as the early front-runners to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.The big picture: Jackson is a powerful federal judge with a record that progressives feel they can trust. Kruger was a highly regarded litigator and has carved out a reputation for working well with conservative judges.Get marke

  • Why Broadcom Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) were rising today after an analyst released a positive investor note about the company's stock. Broadcom's stock price may also be benefiting from investors' increasingly optimistic view of the semiconductor space. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Broadcom stock today, with a $750 price target, and said that this year's semiconductor trends in cloud computing and hyperscale computing could be good for the company.

  • ‘Bunch of Idiots’: Grown Man Accused of Spitting on and Shoving Kids for Wearing Masks

    A middle-age Southern California man is accused of lying in wait outside local schools for children wearing masks—and then following them around so he can cough at them, spit on them, and taunt them for being “stupid” enough to don the face coverings.The man, captured on video wearing a “Your mask makes you look stupid” T-shirt, has allegedly been continuing his anti-mask harassment campaign for a month in suburban La Crescenta, with a string of alleged incidents under his bel

  • Coast man told kids to clean mom’s wounds after brutal beating, records say. She died.

    Exclusive: The suspect, who was arrested days earlier on an unrelated aggravated assault charge in Hancock County, dropped the domestic violence victim off at a Coast hospital under guise of finding her help, records say. Here’s more.

  • Body camera video shows moment Georgia deputy is shot in chest on dark highway

    The driver was run off the road minutes later by pursuing deputies.

  • Self-described First Amendment auditor hit by TASER by Cape Coral police outside fire station

    A cell phone video shows Floyd L. Wallace Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska, walking in front of a Cape Coral Fire Station carrying a black, zippered case.

  • Guns stolen from rail cars spark LAPD concern

    Guns stolen from rail cars cause concern for the Los Angeles Police Department.

  • Woman assaults child, then spits on school bus driver and steals keys, WA cops say

    The 12-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop when the woman approached, police said.

  • Man accused of raping intoxicated Indiana University student at dorm

    Victim tells police she was reluctant to report the incident, but friends convinced her that she should.

  • Family calls death of Black man on trip with ex-co-worker a modern-day lynching

    Relatives of Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, who was found with dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 12, say he was killed in a modern day lynching.