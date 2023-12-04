Too noisy? Enough jobs? How will impacts of offshore wind on New Bedford be measured

The offshore wind industry's presence is undeniable in New Bedford this year and will be moving forward. But what does that all mean for the city?

People talk about the potential benefits of workforce training, the creation of new jobs, and the infusion of money into communities while other people talk about the negative impacts like noise, increased marine traffic, and potential changes to the neighborhood.

“What we haven’t done a good job at is actually measuring what those impacts are, so what this (new) project is seeking to do is to measure what those impacts are, and the way that people have found to measure these concepts are through social indicators,” said David Bidwell, an associate professor in the Department of Marine Affairs at the University of Rhode Island.

The Go Liberty offshore supply vessel supplies the Danish wind installation vessel, Sea Installer, at the offshore wind turbine field off Martha's Vineyard. (Credit: PETER PEREIRA/The Standard-Times/FILE)

Bidwell and other researchers are going to spend the next five years and a $2.5 million federal grant studying the positive and negative impacts of wind development in New Bedford through the lens of energy justice over the next five years.

In the U.S. and globally, there is a growing recognition of issues around justice and equity, and he said the concept of energy justice has extended beyond energy development and energy production to offshore wind energy.

“Part of the energy justice movement is trying to do a better job in the way that we develop energy in the future and the way we transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, and people often talk about three different dimensions of energy justice,” said Bidwell, who oversaw the writing of the U.S. Department of Energy grant.

What are the three types of energy justice?

He said the first one is distributional justice, or a look at how the benefits and burdens are distributed through society and across communities, including a focus on how the impacts and the profits are distributed.

He said the second is procedural justice, focusing on the fairness of decision-making and whether those people who are affected by a project have the opportunity to raise concerns and influence decisions that are made around planning, construction and operation

Economics of offshore wind: How historically marginalized business owners can find places in offshore wind supply chain

The third, recognition justice, looks at the diversity of the communities and whether all types of people are recognized as having legitimate concerns.

“A lot of problems with distributional and procedural justice in the past have come through a lack of recognition of certain groups of people whether that’s because they’re a minority population, whether they are low income or they are a group that doesn’t have a lot of political power,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is understand how those dimensions are coming into play around offshore wind development.”

When will the study begin?

Bidwell was hired by URI about 10 years ago in part to expand its expertise in the social sciences of ocean renewable energy. Most of his work over the past few years has involved ocean wind energy. He said he and the other members of the team are excited about this project, and its important work studying the social impacts of offshore wind projects.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity to shine the light on the social aspects, both the positive and negative of offshore wind development,” he said. “No form of energy generation is without impacts, and that includes social impacts so getting in front and understanding the relationship between this industry and the communities that it affects is going to be helpful not just for the communities we’re working in but in all other communities in the U.S. and other countries, too, where offshore wind is expanding.”

In addition to New Bedford, the team will study New London, Connecticut, and a third community that has not yet been selected. Bidwell anticipates that the study will begin in early 2024 once all three communities have been identified.

How is New Bedford involved?

Over the first couple of years, they will be working closely with these communities to understand the concerns and priorities of community members. In New Bedford, the community partner is the Old Bedford Village Development Corporation led by Executive Director John “Buddy” Andrade.

Andrade said they don’t know yet what the impacts of the offshore wind projects will be because they haven’t been able to measure them as much as they would like to. The terminology aside, he hopes the five-year study of what is a 30-year offshore wind project will help force recommendations to make it a success for all residents and not result in gentrification.

Is Vineyard Wind using American workers? Jones Act Enforcer goes to sea seeking answers

The technical job training programs in New Bedford will help people stay in their neighborhoods and maintain their cultural values, he said, but only they get those long-term jobs because it can all be washed away if they are not good-paying jobs.

“What we’re talking about is measuring offshore wind and how it has impacted communities of color, environmental justice neighborhoods, underserved communities, and low-income and minority communities in regards to economic and community benefits and infrastructure benefits and things of that nature,” he said.

What development plans are in the works: New Bedford's Leonard's Wharf getting $24 million in federal funds for reconstruction

He said so far the industry leaders have started on the wrong foot as far as making sure that residents and minorities, particularly in environmental justice neighborhoods that abut the harbor and the maritime terminal, who can walk to work can be part of offshore wind.

He said the longshoremen, a predominantly minority organization, Cape Verdeans in particular, have had to fight to be part of the offshore wind project, and are still fighting.

International Longshoremen's Association Local 1413 union members picket outside the entrance to the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal where a ship containing components to the offshore wind turbines recently arrived. (Credit: PETER PEREIRA/The Standard-Times/FILE)

He said he hopes there will be transparency and accountability going forward.

How will New Bedford know what the research is measuring?

Bidwell said Andrade, who has been involved in jobs, training and education around offshore wind, can help make the contacts they need in the community to better understand the concerns and priorities of the people who live and work in these communities.

“We really want those community organizations to be an active part of our research,” Bidwell said. “Without actually listening to and working with the community, we can’t do the things we know are important.”

The researchers will meet with community members, conduct surveys and work with focus groups to gauge what’s important to them so they can have an active part in the research.

They will use that input to create a list of indicators that can be measured and work with the communities to collect the data over the five years. They are committed to communicating what they learn with the communities as well as government agencies and offshore wind industry groups.

A public website will also be created to outline those indicators and the data they collect around those indicators.

Standard-Times staff writer Kathryn Gallerani can be reached at kgallerani@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @kgallreporter. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Offshore wind development in New Bedford: How impacts will be measured