It's 'too premature' to relax COVID-19 restrictions because it could lead to a 'rebound' of cases, Fauci says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Connor Perrett
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fauci WH
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a White House press briefing. Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Sunday against the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols.

  • While the baseline of cases has fallen in the US, he said the too soon relaxation could lead to a "rebound."

  • About 70,000 new COVID-19 cases are still diagnosed each day in the US.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, warned Sunday that "it's really too premature" to relax efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"We've been in this situation before," Fauci said during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press." "When you start to see a decline in the number of cases, if you prematurely lift the restrictions, we have a few examples of the rebound back."

A number of states have begun to roll back or relax some of their longstanding COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Movie theaters in New York City will reopen in a limited capacity in March.

At 70,000, Fauci said the current baselines of the number of cases diagnosed in the US each day remained "too high," even though that figure is significantly down from the more than 300,000 new cases diagnosed daily at the height of the pandemic in the US at the beginning of the year.

"We understand the need and the desire, understandably, to want to just pull back because things are going in the right direction," he continued. "But you've got to get that baseline down lower than it is now, particularly in light of the fact that we have some worrisome variants that are in places like California and New York and others that we're keeping our eye on."

Fauci also on Sunday urged Americans to take any vaccine available to them, no matter whether it be manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted an emergency use authorization for the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, which could greatly accelerate the US vaccine rollout.

"All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that's most available to them," he said.

Fauci estimated for true "herd immunity" to take place in the US, between 70% and 85% of the population would have to have some sort of immunity to COVID-19.

"But before you get to true herd immunity, you could still get a terrific example of getting less and less cases as more and more people get vaccinated," he said. "So, you don't have to have absolute herd immunity to get those cases way down as you get more and more people vaccinated."

According to data analyzed by Johns Hopkins University, more than 28 million people in the US have been diagnosed with COVID-19, which has led to more than 511,000 deaths in the US.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • '(We're) really grateful that we have 3 really efficacious vaccines': Dr. Fauci

    George Stephanopoulos interviews White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on "This Week."

  • Fauci says he 'would have no hesitancy whatsoever' taking the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    "All three (vaccines) are really quite good, and people should take the one that's most available to them," Fauci said on NBC News' "Meet the Press."

  • Exclusive: Single-shot Covid vaccine could be weeks away as regulators start approval process

    A single-shot vaccine to combat Covid in Britain could be just weeks away, with regulators set to begin the approval process this week. Ministers are expecting the Johnson & Johnson jab – which has been authorised in the US for emergency use – to start formal regulatory approval in the coming days. The UK has ordered 30 million doses, the US 100 million and Canada 38 million. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which must carry out the checks for the UK, did not respond to a request for a comment. The development came as reports emerged that just one shot of the Pfizer or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine reduced the risk of being admitted to hospital by more than 90 per cent. Public health officials have briefed ministers on the new results, according to a report in The Mail on Sunday. Health sources said the jab, developed by Johnson & Johnson's vaccines division Janssen, was not yet being considered by the MHRA for formal approval – a process that normally takes less than two weeks, based on the timelines for Pfizer and Astra Zeneca's jabs. A senior Government source said the MHRA formal process was "very likely" to start this week. The Department of Health and Social Care declined to comment. A department source said: "We are working with them to complete the rolling review process and we look forward to receiving more data from them as soon as possible."

  • Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use. How is it different?

    There are a couple major differences in how this vaccine works.

  • People who've had COVID-19 might only need to get vaccinated once, studies suggest

    Six recent studies suggest that people who've already come down with COVID-19 might not need to get a second vaccine dose.

  • Fauci urges Americans to take any of three Covid vaccines available to them

    ‘I would have no hesitancy whatsoever,’ says Fauci in taking Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine after FDA approval Dr Anthony Fauci: ‘All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that’s most available to them.’ Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP The nation’s leading infectious disease expert has urged Americans to take whatever vaccine is immediately available to them, following this weekend’s approval of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose jab as a third option in the fight against Covid-19. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he “would have no hesitancy whatsoever” in taking the vaccine that was authorized for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday evening. “The good news, it’s a single shot,” Fauci told NBC’s Meet the Press. The J&J vaccine also can be kept at normal refrigerator temperatures, instead of needing deep cooling like the already-approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Johnson & Johnson efficacy rates appear lower than the other two, however top experts are telling the public not to worry. “You can understand that type of a concern, but in order to really compare vaccines, you have to compare them head to head. And these were not compared head to head,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the White House coronavirus adviser, told CNN’s State of the Union. He further talked up the vaccine to NBC. “If you look at the efficacy against severe disease greater than 85%, there have been no hospitalization or deaths in multiple countries, even in countries that have the variants,” he said. “All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that’s most available to them. People need to get vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible, and if I would go to a place where they had J&J, I would have no hesitancy whatsoever to take it.” Fauci also echoed earlier warnings from Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that it was too soon to be relaxing coronavirus restrictions. Several states have eased mask rules and are reopening some businesses, and rates of new infections and mortality have plateaued after recent drops. “Once you start pulling back, the thing you don’t want is to have a plateauing at a level that’s so high that, inevitably, things are going to go back up,” he told NBC. “Our baseline of daily infections now, even though it’s way down from where it was 300,000-plus per day, is down to around 70,000. That baseline’s too high. So it’s really too premature right now to be pulling back too much.” He also responded to growing calls for schools to reopen, cautioning it could be “earliest the end of the year and very likely the first quarter of 2022” before elementary school-age children could be vaccinated. High schoolers, he said, could start receiving shots in the fall.

  • Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which requires just one shot, is on track to become third allowed for use in US

    The Food and Drug Administration is expected to act quickly to authorize J&J's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine after an advisory panel meets Friday.

  • Testing for COVID-19 has declined. Experts worry it's too soon for the US to let its guard down.

    Over 180 sites supported by the government in Los Angeles County, the largest in the country, were working at only a third of their capacity.

  • Mars Rover, SpaceX launches, and the Hope Probe - these are some of 2021's biggest space stories so far

    Following NASA's Mars Rover daring landing, the red planet is also in the sights of Elon Musk's SpaceX, the UAE, and China.

  • At least 14 undocumented immigrants were wrongly turned away from a COVID-19 vaccination site in Texas

    Proof of citizenship is not required to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas, but at least 14 undocumented citizens say they were turned away at one site.

  • People are poisoning themselves trying to treat or prevent COVID-19 with a horse de-worming drug

    Poison control is fielding calls from people using high doses of ivermectin obtained from veterinary offices in a flawed attempt to prevent COVID-19.

  • German states call for unused AstraZeneca vaccine to be given to younger people

    Several German states called on Sunday for unused AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines to be given to younger people, as worries about side effects and efficacy, as well as a recommendation it be used only for under 65s, have meant low take-up of available doses. The German health ministry said this week it had administered only 15% of the AstraZeneca shots it has available, confirming concerns that Germans were being selective, slowing vaccination efforts. Elderly people are first in line to be vaccinated, but Germany has recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine be given only to people aged 18 to 64.

  • Spacewalking astronauts prep station for new solar wings

    Spacewalking astronauts ventured out Sunday to install support frames for new, high-efficiency solar panels arriving at the International Space Station later this year. NASA's Kate Rubins and Victor Glover put the mounting brackets and struts together, then bolted them into place next to the station's oldest and most degraded solar wings. The astronauts had to use a ratchet wrench to deal with the more stubborn bolts, which slowed them down.

  • How the Stock Market Is Responding to President Joe Biden — And What That Means for Your Investments

    Whenever there is a changeover in the White House, particularly when there is a change in party, certain stocks tend to move more than others. In some cases, these moves might be related to the...

  • New fears of next coronavirus wave as case declines slow and variants grow

    Federal officials are expressing worry that the decline in daily new coronavirus cases nationwide is starting to flatten and warned states against relaxing COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Pandemic experts are starting to sound increasingly optimistic. Is it safe to make plans for a summer vacation?

    Scientists say you can start getting optimistic about a summer with fewer pandemic restrictions — but maybe not too optimistic. A report in The Washington Post goes so far as to say "there is a good chance that by summer ... many aspects of life will be reminiscent of a time before coronavirus." David Rubin, director of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's PolicyLab, says "the probability of a great summer is really increasing," and the article outlines a tantalizing array of activities that may soon be within reach: everything from family reunions to indoor dinner parties to even summer vacations. Similarly, a USA Today op-ed heralds "the beginning of the end of the pandemic," attributing a major fall in infection rates largely to natural immunity following such widespread exposure to COVID-19. Vox describes epidemiologists with an attitude "of guarded optimism that the pandemic is entering its last stage," with one public health expert tentatively predicting a "normal-ish" summer. "There are wild card factors that could change this, but I've been telling people if there are things you've been wanting to do, think July or late summer," Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious-disease expert at Columbia University told the Post. But, of course, there are major caveats. Numbers were trending in the right direction for a few weeks, but have now plateaued or ticked back up, so we're not necessarily on a one-way path out of the woods. Experts offered a reality check in The Atlantic, saying "we still have a very long way to go." That's if we use annual flu hospitalizations and deaths as a benchmark for risk "largely considered acceptable by the public." But considering the flu kills an average of 55 to 140 Americans a day in recent years, our current COVID-19 toll of nearly 2,000 deaths per day is really far off, even if the "flu test" is "not a perfect apples-to-apples comparison," as the Atlantic writes. Everyone is hesitant to make actual predictions at this point, and even the Post, after floating the idea of restaurants and game nights in our near future, notes CDC director Rochelle Walensky said stagnating infections numbers mark a "very concerning shift." "We may be done with the virus," said Walensky, "but clearly the virus is not done with us." More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureBiden in the quagmireRecords provide Louisiana State Police's 1st acknowledgement Black man who died in custody was mistreated

  • Scientists get serious about mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines

    Mixing and matching doses of different COVID-19 vaccines was an idea that scientists dismissed out of hand. Now they're taking it seriously.

  • 4 common food additives that are harmful for your health and how to avoid them

    Food additives are substances not naturally found in foods and drinks that are added in during processing. Here are the ones you should avoid.

  • What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

    Go back to the place you got your first shot if you lose your paper card, and make sure to take a photo of the vaccine card after your first dose.

  • Thieves steal manhole covers as desperation hits bankrupt Lebanon

    Stolen manhole covers have become the latest indication of growing poverty in Lebanon as it’s grave economic crisis barrels on with no end in sight. The cast-iron covers, which weigh up to 70 kilos, can fetch up to $100 USD when sold for scrap. A practice that has wreaked havoc on Lebanon’s roads for years has now become even more problematic as the cash-strapped authorities argue over who can afford to replace them. Beirut’s governor, Marwan Abboud, was called into the control room of the ISF yesterday, a governmental source told the Telegraph, where the issue of the stolen manhole covers was brought to his attention. “They used the stolen manhole covers as a way to get Abboud to pay to fix the city’s camera network,” they said. “It’s not just in Beirut, but it’s all over the country,” a source in the security forces with knowledge of the meeting said. “People have been stealing them to sell for scrap for years, but now with the economic crisis they are so expensive to replace that there is fighting between the Beirut municipality, ministry of interior and internal security forces over who can pay for these things”. The stolen manhole problem has worsened as poverty has soared, a separate member of the ISF said, who refused to be named as they did not have authority to speak on the matter. The Telegraph could not get hold of Mr Abboud for comment. Lebanon’s economic crisis is the biggest threat to stability it has seen since the 1975-1990 civil war. In the throes of a currency collapse that has seen over half of the population descend into poverty, the country has also had to grapple with a pandemic and one of the world’s largest non-nuclear explosions levelling parts of the capital. In a city that is struggling to rebuild from the destruction of the August 4th port explosion, the quickly disappearing manhole covers mean a trip down the street can be perilous. $100 for a manhole cover could go a long way in Lebanon. “It is internationally documented that when inequality sharply rises, so does crime,” said financial expert Ziad Hayek. “It’s fortunate that people are stealing manhole covers and we have not reached the stage of seeing a lot of robberies and assaults, but if we continue like this - a year and a half into a crisis without any measures taken by the government - it will eventually happen.” More than a year since the start of the currency collapse, the political class that ran Lebanon’s economy into the ground - while siphoning from its resources in deeply entrenched patronage networks - continues to resist the anti-corruption reforms necessary to unlock international aid.