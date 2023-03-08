Too young to arrest: CPS called after Turlock 10-year-old allegedly stabs younger brother

A 10-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his younger brother in Turlock following an altercation, according to Turlock police.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence on Chestnut Street where police were dispatched to a report of a juvenile stabbed in the chest. A Fire Department incident summary said the wounded child was found sitting in the front yard.

The child, 9, was taken to a local hospital with what Turlock police Sgt. Mike Parmley said was a “superficial wound.”

Police quickly learned the boy allegedly was stabbed with a knife by his 10-year-old brother following an argument. Parmley did not have information about what the fight was about.

Under California law, juvenile court does not have jurisdiction over children under the age of 12 except in the case of murder, rape, sodomy, oral copulation or sexual penetration by force, violence or threat.

Parmley said Child Protective Services was called to address the incident.