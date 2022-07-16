I took a 13-hour flight to New Zealand from LA. Here are 8 mistakes I made and what I'll do differently on my flight home.

I spent 13 hours on a plane in June flying to Auckland, New Zealand, from Los Angeles, California.

Before, during, and after the flight, I made mistakes like not drinking enough water.

Here's how I plan to make my return flight home a better experience.

New Zealand is known for its incredibly stunning scenery — and, if you live in the US like me, an incredibly long flight to see those views. This June, I embarked on a 24-hour journey to the country.

The author in her business-class seat on an Air New Zealand long-haul flight. Monica Humphries/Insider

On Thursday, June 23, I boarded a flight in Denver, Colorado, heading to Los Angeles, California. I didn't arrive at my final destination — Auckland, New Zealand — until Saturday, June 25.

Between time-zone changes, a 13-hour flight, a 2.5-hour flight, and layovers, I spent nearly 24 consecutive hours in airports, airport lounges, and airplanes.

While I was lucky enough to have a business-class seat on my Air New Zealand flight that made the flight more comfortable than it likely would have been in coach, there are plenty of things I'm planning on doing differently on the plane ride home.

For full disclosure, Insider received a press rate for the round-trip flight from Air New Zealand.

On my way home, I plan to spend more time in the airport lounge.

The author in the Star Alliance Lounge at the Los Angeles International Airport. Monica Humphries/Insider

Heading to New Zealand, I had a 10-hour layover in Los Angeles. I took advantage of my business-class perks and spent a chunk of the time between flights in the airport's Star Alliance Lounge.

It was the first time I've been in an airport lounge, so naturally I passed time by sipping prosecco, slurping ramen, and relaxing on the outside patio.

While I took advantage of the space, I didn't realize a representative for each airline was stationed in the lounge. That rep announced upcoming flights and let passengers know when each flight was beginning its boarding process.

I was on Air New Zealand's only flight out of Los Angeles for the day, and since I'm a nervous flyer, I walked over to my gate more than 45 minutes before boarding started.

It was a waste of time. I should've stayed in the lounge until the very last second when the Air New Zealand representative announced my flight was boarding.

Next time, I'll stay in the lounge, grab a final bite to eat, and wait until I hear my flight's boarding announcement from the lounge representative.

I'll walk and stretch more before and during the flight.

A quick stretch break before a 13-hour flight. Monica Humphries/Insider

Before any flight, I try to squeeze in a few laps in around the terminal and a quick stretch break.

While I did a little stretching before my 13-hour flight, it wasn't enough. With such a long layover, I should've spent more time walking around the airport and exhausting myself for the upcoming flight.

Looking back, I also wasn't active enough during the flight. The only times I left my business-class seat were for a few bathroom breaks, unlike some of my fellow passengers who were smart enough to take a few laps around the cabin.

Before my return flight, I'll have enough time to go on a run before heading to the airport. I also plan to take walk around the airplane cabin during the flight to help prevent any post-flight aches.

I'll skip using the airline's toothbrush and pack my personal toothbrush and toothpaste in my backpack.

The author brushes her teeth in the airplane bathroom on a long-haul flight to Auckland, New Zealand. Monica Humphries/Insider

I boarded the flight and realized my toothbrush was in the depths of my carry-on suitcase. I decided it wasn't worth it to unzip my over-stuffed bag, so I figured I'd forego brushing my teeth for the day.

Since business-class travelers received a bag of toiletries from Air New Zealand, I was given a toothbrush and toothpaste, along with a pen, lotion, and socks.

The bristles were too soft and the toothpaste wasn't as minty as what I'd typically choose, but I was thankful I could clean my teeth after dinner.

Since I'm picky when it comes to oral hygiene, I'll remember to pack my own toothbrush and toothpaste for my upcoming flight.

Melatonin is a must for my flight back home.

The author struggles to fall asleep on the flight. Monica Humphries/Insider

The luxury of an Air New Zealand business-class flight is that I was able to sleep horizontally instead of reclined upright in a seat.

I assumed since I was sleeping in a normal position, staying asleep would be easy. It wasn't, and I still struggled to keep my eyes closed in the unfamiliar space.

When I struggle to fall asleep at home, I often take a bit of melatonin to help. While it's not for everyone, on the flight home, I'm going to try taking melatonin to help me both fall and stay asleep for a good chunk of time.

I forgot to pack chocolate! This time, I'll be squeezing a few candy bars into my backpack for the return flight.

A candy aisle at a grocery store on Waiheke Island, New Zealand. Monica Humphries/Insider

My No. 1 rule for every trip is to pack a few bars of chocolate. Because without a doubt, there will be a time I'm craving something sweet, and I want to be prepared.

I considered packing chocolate for my flight to Auckland, but I also knew I wanted to try the country's beloved Whittaker chocolates and Cadbury Twirls. So I intentionally left chocolate off my packing list.

It was a mistake, and after dinner on the flight I had a craving for my favorite sweet.

As I pack my bags to head home, a few of my favorite New Zealand chocolates are on my packing list.

I'll pass on cinnamon-sugar pretzels next time and opt for an apple or banana.

A cinnamon-sugar pretzel wasn't the ideal snack before a 13-hour flight. Monica Humphries/Insider

No matter how nice the plane cabin is, I find it nearly impossible to disembark from a long-haul flight feeling refreshed or energized. Unfortunately, I don't think the cinnamon-sugar pretzel I devoured at the beginning of the flight helped either.

Instead, I should've remembered a tip from a flight attendant for an article I wrote about the mistakes passengers make when packing their carry-on suitcases: Don't forget to pack healthy snacks.

While I'll admittedly consume some chocolate on the flight home, I also plan to bring a few healthier snack options or request some extra fruit from the flight attendants. As Insider has previously reported, fiber and protein can help travelers feel better after a long-haul flight.

I'll also drink more water.

A water station in the airport lounge. Monica Humphries/Insider

Prior to boarding the Air New Zealand flight, I filled up my 34-ounce water bottle.

Sure, the bottle was empty by the end of the plane ride, but it wasn't nearly enough to keep me from feeling sluggish and dehydrated.

According to The Aerospace Medical Association, travelers should consume 8 ounces of water for every hour they're in the air. While I'll struggle to drink 104 ounces on the flight home, I'm hoping to drink at least two full water bottles during the flight.

Finally, when I land, I'll follow Denver's time zone and go to bed.

A king-sized bed at a hotel in Auckland, New Zealand. Monica Humphries/Insider

I made a major error and took a nap when I landed at 6 a.m. local time in Auckland.

I knew it was a mistake, but the hotel's king-sized bed was calling my name after the long flight. As a result, I spent the next few days struggling to adjust to New Zealand's time zone.

My flight to Denver lands in the evening, and even though I'll be coming off of a flight (and hopefully a nap on the plane), I'll be going to bed at a normal time to help me readjust.

Fingers crossed my flight home is smooth sailing.

The author on an airplane. Monica Humphries/Insider

With healthier snacks and a pre-flight run, I'm hoping I'll land in Denver and pick up my usual schedule without any hiccups.

