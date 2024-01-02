I took a 3,000-mile road trip across America's West. From Flaming Hot Cheetos to podcasts, here's how I survived the long drive.
In October, I embarked on the longest road trip of my life, and I did it alone.
The drive would cover 3,000 miles and six states.
I survived it by packing spicy snacks, preparing for breakdowns, and listening to podcasts.
As I hopped in the driver's seat of the Ram ProMaster van I had rented for the next two weeks, reality set in that I was embarking on the longest road trip of my life.
In the next 13 days, I'd drive through six states, cover 3,000 miles, and conquer eight-plus-hour days of driving.
It was a massive feat to do alone, but I was prepared. Between snacks, distractions, and preparation, here's how I survived the long road trip.
I prepared beforehand by packing a few safety items and planning my route.
Envisioning a 3,000-mile drive also meant picturing all the things that could go wrong.
Knowing myself, I feared I would spend the long drives imagining worst-case scenarios. I could picture myself running out of gas with no stations anywhere in sight, or having a dead battery and no way to jumpstart my car.
Picturing these worst-case scenarios would make long drives stressful. And stress is exhausting.
I did my best to prepare beforehand to avoid those thoughts and prevent them from turning into reality.
I made sure I had a jump starter, a first aid kit, and my roadside assistance number through my insurance company handy. I mapped out my drive and flagged areas where gas stations were few and far between.
This preparation gave me the confidence that I could survive the trip — no matter what obstacle I encountered.
Quirky roadside attractions were more energizing than gas-station stops.
Instead of looking at a four-hour drive with the goal of getting from point A to point B, I looked at the longer drives as an opportunity to explore.
I made pit stops visiting places like a small crochet museum and an abandoned waterpark in a California desert.
These stops — especially compared to my quick, routine breaks at gas stations — left me energized.
That's because the roadside attractions gave me a reason to get out of my car, stretch my legs, and learn something new.
By breaking long drives up with interesting pit stops, my long drives felt more like a handful of short drives. This made the days when I was driving more than eight hours feel much more approachable.
And perhaps most importantly, they made the road trip feel worth it. The drive felt more about the journey, and I came home with more stories and highlights to share that I would have otherwise missed if I simply drove without stopping.
I picked intentional snacks that kept me awake and occupied.
As I roamed the aisles of Costco, Target, and Trader Joe's looking for snacks for my road trip, I picked items that I thought would help keep me alert.
For example, I grabbed a bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos from Target and the spicy Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips from Trader Joe's. These spicy snacks were the jolt I needed when long drives got exhausting.
I also packed plenty of sunflower seeds. The food requires effort to eat, which was a helpful distraction for drives — plus, it made sure I wasn't endlessly snacking on unhealthy foods.
And finally, nuts like walnuts and almonds were with me on the drive. These protein-rich foods helped keep me energized throughout the 13-day trip.
I opted for podcasts over music.
Before hitting the road, I asked a few friends for podcast recommendations.
I figured I'd spend hours listening to music in the van, but I also wanted to discover new podcasts as well.
After just a few days into my trip, I realized I was almost always opting to listen to a podcast instead of music.
It felt similar to binging TV shows. I'd get sucked into a storyline and could easily spend hours immersed in a podcast while cruising down the highway.
A handful of times throughout my trip, I realized I didn't want the drive to end simply because I hadn't finished a podcast episode.
For future road trips, I'll come prepared with more podcasts and maybe even an audiobook or two.
I packed items that made the drive comfortable.
If I was going to be in the driver's seat for two weeks, I wanted that atmosphere to be as comfortable as possible.
So I thought ahead and packed items that would allow for easy drives.
For example, I made sure I had a phone mount and phone charger. This way I could always see my directions and change music easily without worrying about a dead phone.
I also packed a jacket that I could easily put on or take off depending on the weather.
And I brought multiple pairs of sunglasses in case I lost one or they started bothering my face.
These small items made a huge difference in keeping me at ease in the driver's seat.
These tips made long drives a breeze.
I was prepared to never want to drive again after this road trip, but by the end of two weeks, I didn't want the adventure to end.
By preparing for worst-case scenarios, bringing items to keep comfortable, and packing distracting snacks, I tackled the long drives without worry.
And for future road trips, I'll hop in the driver's seat much more confident. I know I can take on any drive — no matter the length.
Read the original article on Business Insider