I took away my server’s $150 tip — we got into a heated confrontation

A 30-year-old Southerner claims she dramatically reduced her waitress' overwhelmingly generous tip following a rude confrontation at the restaurant. Her Reddit post went viral.

She took the cash and dashed.

Boasting that she and her 31-year-old husband “do fairly well” for themselves and “like to help others” when possible, Reddit user OttoBonz reported leaving $200 in cash on their table for a $46 bill earlier this month — translating to a massive $154 gratuity.

The woman described their waitress as “a nice young lady,” likely in her early 20s, who supposedly went above and beyond — only to see such generosity revoked.

“I left cash on the table after the check came and, not needing change, we got up and left,” the Redditor wrote.

“Our server ran us down at the door and somewhat angrily demanded we must pay and we couldn’t just run out on the bill. I asked her if she had looked at the table and she said she hadn’t,” she continued.

Instead of letting it slide, the Reddit user made an example of the young server.

“I walked back to our table with her, took the $200 and replaced it with $50,” she wrote.

“Enough to cover the bill and leave a small tip. I told her I would have appreciated it if she would have glanced at the table first or approached us with a question instead of assuming we were running out on the bill,” she added.

In an update to the Jan. 4 post, the woman alleged that “the cash was clearly visible on the table and the restaurant was not busy.” The irked customer also noted that the restaurant is in a particularly nice area not known for crime.

The restaurant was not identified in the post, only that it is a place the Redditor often patronizes.

It seems the waitress, who supposedly passed a partition that made the money visible, got the message.

“She seemed embarrassed and we parted ways,” the woman wrote, adding that her husband disagreed with her withdrawing the tip.

“I think she could have handled the whole situation better and I don’t appreciate being called a thief,” the Redditor explained.

This same user may have confessed to thievery herself in a post from eight months ago in which she claimed to have used a gift card she gave to a friend. The post has since been deleted.

Several people on the new Reddit post found and linked back to the old post, brazenly questioning the poster’s integrity and honesty in describing the waitress situation.

Others agreed with the school of hard knocks approach.

“Your server just received a $150 lesson in how not to deal with customers. Hopefully it will serve her well in the future,” commented one.

“People pay with cash all the time. I don’t know why on earth she thought chasing you down without checking the table was a good idea,” wrote another.