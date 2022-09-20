'You took away my son': Mom lashes out at driver during Ocala DUI sentencing

Denise Sapp was emotional and had some strong words for Grant Edward Brown, the man authorities and prosecutors say caused the vehicle wreck that killed Sapp's son.

"You took away my son due to your stupidity," Sapp said. "I'll never forgive you."

Sapp, whose son died in a 2019 head-on collision, was less than 10 yards away from Brown when she spoke those words inside a courtroom on Tuesday.

Now 29, Brown on Tuesday pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI serious bodily injury to another, and one count of DUI impairment property damage.

As part of a plea agreement, Brown was sentenced by Circuit Judge Peter Brigham to serve a 17-year prison term.

Winston Wayne Brewer died after being involved in a vehicle wreck on Sept. 15, 2019.

Brown has credit for 604 days already spent at the Marion County Jail. Once he's released, his driver's license will be suspended for life and he must complete 60 hours of community service.

His sentence will run concurrently with the punishment for another set of charges: attempted unlawful taking of a law enforcement officer's firearm, and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence.

The latter offenses stemmed from a 2021 incident involving Brown, his father, and law enforcement officials.

Grant Edward Brown is fingerprinted by a bailiff on Tuesday.

While out on bail for the DUI manslaughter charges, sheriff's deputies arrested Brown on a domestic violence charge. When a deputy tried to restrain Brown to a hospital bed, officials said, Brown attempted to remove a gun from a deputy's holster.

Assistant Public Defender Josh Woodard represented Brown on the charges of attempted unlawful taking of a law enforcement officer's firearm and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Ocala defense lawyer Melanie Slaughter was the attorney for the DUI manslaughter case.

Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon prosecuted both cases.

A fatal DUI on Sept. 15, 2019

In the DUI manslaughter case, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the two-vehicle crash killed Winston Wayne Brewer, 31, of Weirsdale, and seriously injured three other people, two were juveniles.

The crash happened on Sept. 15, 2019. Troopers said Brown's Ford Mustang entered the opposite lane along County Road 464 and struck an older model pickup truck.

Brewer was a passenger in the Ford that Brown was driving. Brewer died a few days later in a local hospital.

The crash occurred in Ocklawaha along County Road 464, east of Southeast 141st Terrace.

Methamphetamine and other drugs were detected in Brown's blood when it was tested, officials said. It was determined that the drugs caused impairment. Brown was arrested in 2020.

'I hate you so bad'

"I hate you, I hate you so bad," Sapp said as she walked by Brown on Tuesday while returning to her seat in the courtroom.

Two men who accompanied Sapp to court comforted her.

Given an opportunity to speak or to ask questions, Brown, wearing a Marion County Jail uniform, handcuffed and shackled, declined comment.

A shirt displaying support for Winston Wayne Brewer

Outside the courtroom, Sapp told a Star-Banner reporter that her son left behind two children: a 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl. She said they were not involved in the crash.

"They miss their father," Sapp said. She wore a black-and-white shirt that had the words "Justice 4 Winston" and a picture of a woman holding a justice scale, with her left hand lifting a blindfold that covered her left eye.

