It Took This City 34 Years to Apologize for Falsely Arresting Two Black Men

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 24: William Bennett poses for a portrait during an interview at the state prison in Gardner, MA, on Nov. 24, 1992. Bennett served a 12-25 year sentence for armed robbery of a Brookline, MA video store. He was the prime suspect in the murder of Carol Stuart before suspicion shifted to Carol’s husband, Charles Stuart. Charles committed suicide shortly after.

Whether we like it or not, the words of white people are powerful. Just look at Carol Stuart, a Boston-area woman who was fatally shot in 1989.

During the investigation of Stuart’s murder, her husband, Charles Stuart, claimed that a Black man attempted to steal their car and, in the process, shot both his wife and himself, according to NBC Boston. The incident led to a city-wide hunt for the suspect.

Shortly after, Charles took his own life.



Nearly 34 years later, Boston is finally going out of its way to apologize to the two Black men who were wrongfully arrested for a crime they didn’t commit.

In a statement, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, “This dark time in the city’s history exacerbated distrust between Boston’s Black community and the Boston Police Department. Acknowledging this painful moment and apologizing for the city’s wrongdoing is an effort to aid in the healing of those still living with this trauma and our city as a whole.”

Wu will make the formal apology during a Wednesday press conference, according to NBC Boston.

The story of Carol’s Stuart murder is at the top of the city’s mind due to the new HBO documentary, “Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning,” which explores the incident and the resulting racial tension in the city.

