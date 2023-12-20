He took families' money after promising them a headstone. He never delivered, police say

A Pennsylvania man who police say preyed on grieving families in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, promising them headstones for their dead loved ones and taking their money but never delivering, has been charged.

New Castle County police charged Gregory Stefan, 54, with one count of theft over $1,500 and one count of theft by false pretenses, both felonies, for the scheme.

The agency said the investigation began after officers received a report Stefan was reaching out to families of dead loved ones and offering to provide a headstone. He then met them at a ceremony and designed the plaque, police said.

Once he had their business, police said he would create "what appeared to be a formal contract" and collect money. Later, he'd send them a letter saying his business had gone bankrupt and he was unable to uphold the contract.

Though Stefan has been charged with only two counts of theft, police said "multiple" other people have come forward in Pennsylvania and New Jersey claiming they, too, were victims.

New Castle County police believe there may be additional victims in Delaware.

Anyone with information or who may be a victim is asked to contact Detective Sara Sigoda at sara.sigoda@newcastlede.gov or (302-395-8238.

