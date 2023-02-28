‘They took him from us:’ Friends of man killed at MARTA station gather for vigil

The family of a man shot and killed by MARTA Police is demanding answers.

Osiris Bennett was shot at the North Avenue Marta Station Friday.

In the past couple of hours, friends and family gathered outside that station Monday night to remember Bennett.

“I can’t even say that he left us, he didn’t leave us, they took him from us,” said one speaker at the vigil.

There were several dozen friends and family of Osiris Bennet who came to the place where he took his last breathe Monday night. But the comfort and peace they are looking for was impossible to find.

“I really just can’t understand how this could happen,” said Bennett’s college friend Tariq Bradford.

Family told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan that Bennett was on his way home from work Friday afternoon when, according to police, two plain clothes Marta Police Officers questioned Bennet about a marijuana cigarette.

Investigators say Bennett ran, they tussled and police say Bennett pulled out a gun before officers shot and killed him.

Bennett’s little sister said the family is desperate for answers.

“We have zero information,” said Carriengton Irving.

They are trying to wrap their heads around how this could happen.

