He took hostages in his Florida home, then went on the attack with a hatchet, cops say

A crime scene in Florida over the weekend looked more like a scene from a horror movie.

According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, a “chronic offender” was arrested Sunday after going on the attack with a hatchet after taking three people hostage in his Wauchula Hills home.

According to the news release, deputies responded to a call about a “possible hostage situation” at around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, the homeowner, Mitchell Albritton, 61, refused to open the door and said he was “armed.” Deputies, already in the threshold, then forced the door open, according to the report.

Albritton struck two deputies with the hatchet before being restrained and placed in custody. Both deputies were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

A search of the home revealed three people “covered in blood.”

One of the victims told deputies they could not escape because the suspect threatened them with the heavy weapon whenever they tried to move. The three were taken to medical facilities and their condition is unknown.

The suspect, who has a lengthy rap sheet dating back to 1977, was most recently released from prison in August after being convicted of murder in 1997. Albritton was on “active conditional release supervision” at the time of Sunday’s incident.

Albritton was charged with attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer; aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer; resisting an officer with violence; attempted second-degree murder; domestic violence/aggravated battery; battery on a law enforcement officer; false imprisonment; and resisting an officer without violence.

He is being held without bond.