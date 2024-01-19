‘Took the most noticeable car:’ Teens try stealing bright orange car from Gwinnett dealership

Two Gwinnett County teens face felony theft charges after attempting to steal a brightly colored car from a Lilburn dealership that was quickly found once police were called in, according to authorities.

Employees at Rivera’s Automotive in Lilburn called 911 after they say they tried chasing the two people after the orange 2014 Dodge Charger was not returned within 30 minutes during a test drive. When employees attempted to stop the driver on Ronald Regan Parkway, they say the suspect instead accelerated and drove off.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in Lilburn. Police say the teens went in to ask for a test drive, but never came back.

“They took the most noticeable car out here,” Miguel Lopez-Ortiz, a manager with the dealership, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “I still want to know what he was thinking.”

Lilburn police quickly found the car on Pleasant Hill Road and arrested the two teens inside.

Dash camera video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows police pull over the vehicle and get both teens out of the car and onto the ground before arresting them.

Ivan Hannah, 19, and Robert Elsmore, 17, both face felony theft charges.

The car was on sale for approximately $10,000 and was returned to the dealership without damage.

