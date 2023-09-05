‘I took an office job when I was dumped – and more than doubled my salary’

After years of irregular hours in busy bars and restaurants, Ms Lemmon found office life both a blessing and a shock - Roger Moody

In a new series, Telegraph Money speaks to those who have gambled on a mid-life career change to find out if it has paid off.

After her fiancé abruptly left her, Jennifer Lemmon turned the shock into an opportunity to overhaul her life, swapping a career in hospitality to pursue more stable and lucrative corporate job options.

Miss Lemmon, 39, started working in hospitality before she’d even left school, and her part-time weekend job became full-time when she dropped out of college.

“My parents’ idea was that you went to college then you went to university, but that didn’t really work for me. I went to college, but I dropped out pretty early on.”

After leaving education, Miss Lemmon took hospitality jobs abroad, in party holiday destinations including Gran Canaria – having a “wonderful time”, but earning very little.

“I carried on in restaurants, I worked in golf clubs and hotels, I ran weddings, and worked my way up to become a bar manager, and restaurant manager,” she explains.

By the time she’d become a bar manager at a golf club, Miss Lemmon was managing four bars and working between 50 and 60 hours a week – getting paid just £15,000 a year, with no overtime.

Current average hospitality salaries hover at around £25,000 – below the national average salary of approximately £29,600. Much of the work is seasonal, meaning working patterns aren’t always very stable, and workers tend to switch jobs quickly.

Then, when her fiancé left her suddenly in 2017, Miss Lemmon realised it was time to start thinking about her future more seriously.

“I didn’t really know what to do with my life, because all of a sudden I was at a fork in the road,” she says.

“I realised nobody owed me anything, and that if I was going to get anywhere in life and feel more financially free, hospitality does not pay well. I had to make some tough decisions and some really big life changes.”

A job in the corporate world has allowed Ms Lemmon to gain a new sense of financial stability - Roger Moody/Guzelian

Heartbroken, but set on changing the direction of her career, Miss Lemmon took a six-month contract at BAE, an aerospace company. She then secured a permanent position in its communications team, where she was an assistant for four years.

Last year the company created a role designed just for her as a business mentor and adviser. Her salary has been bumped up to £38,000 – a figure she says has changed her life.

“I am not rich by any stretch of the imagination,” Miss Lemmon says, but she’s no longer forced to choose between food and gas, and even saved enough to buy her first house.

However, the switch to working in an office was a culture shock, as was working with the same colleagues all of the time, she adds – and she missed the fast-paced bar shifts.

“In hospitality, when it’s busy, it’s go, go, go, and it’s a bit of a high. Coming into an office-based role it was a bit of a struggle.

“They have a phrase: ‘What happens in service stays in service.’ So when you are busy, you crack on and then, at the end of a shift, everybody will sit down with a glass of wine and relax.

“I definitely got used to it, but it was such a shock having to get up every morning at a certain time, every day the same, when I was used to so much variance.”

Ms Lemmon says the reasons she thinks her fiancé left her – including that she was struggling to look after their dogs because of her strange shift times – have helped to show her what’s important.

“I see my friends at weekends, which was unheard of in my previous incarnation. I have a relationship now – I was single for a long time after what happened,” she says.

“It works. Everything feels easier.”

