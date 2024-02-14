'I took responsibility': Jason Ravnsborg breaks silence during South Dakota Supreme Court hearing

Jason Ravnsborg, a former South Dakota attorney general who killed a man in a fatal car crash on Sept.12, 2020, speaks in front of the state's Supreme Court on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Pierre, South Dakota. Ravnsborg pleaded to the justices that his law license should not be suspended following a complaint regarding his professional conduct as a lawyer before and after the accident.

It's the first time in years that former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has publicly addressed his fatal accident that killed a man in September 2020, a testimony that came under the scrutiny of South Dakota's highest court.

Ravnsborg, his lawyers and the State Bar of South Dakota Disciplinary Board presented their formal oral arguments Wednesday about whether the impeached official should lose his law license for a retroactive 26-month period, ending August 2024.

Much of the testimony and arguments from both sides were already presented within a brief filed last week.

However, Ravnsborg took the stand at the end of the hearing to answer questions from the justices and offer his condolences about the incident.

"I didn't ask for this accident, and I'm very sorry that it occurred," Ravnsborg told the state Supreme Court justices Wednesday.

We just finished the Ravnsborg hearing. The former AG swiftly exited the capitol building. He may have answered one media question but did not address others. pic.twitter.com/R1mb0LkaOK — Dominik Dausch (@DomDNP) February 14, 2024

Ravnsborg was mostly mum to reporters following the hearing. He did not answer a question from the Argus Leader about whether he trusted the disciplinary process. He had previously expressed distrust about how his impeachment and the investigation by North Dakota law enforcement, who interviewed him following the September 2020 crash, was handled.

Based on previous Argus Leader reporting, the then-attorney general had told the investigators he was not using his cellphone while traveling from Redfield to Pierre the night of the crash, and that he'd not become aware that he had struck a human until the following day when he returned to the crash scene.

However, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Agent Joe Arenz said cellphone forensics showed he'd been looking at news articles during the drive. The detectives said they also determined he was lying about when he discovered the body based on an inadvertent admission made during the second interrogation.

Ravnsborg's lawyer, Michael Butler, contended the former AG was not on his phone at the time of the accident.

But regarding whether he was dishonest with the investigators about his cell phone usage leading up to the accident, Ravnsborg, who was cool and calm throughout the hearing, became defensive.

The former AG said he thought the North Dakota investigators were "lying" about certain aspects of his crash during his interview in order to garner a confession or evidence to use against him.

He told the justices his mindset during the interview, when it came to his cell phone usage, was focused on the accident.

"Why are we talking about this?" Ravnsborg questioned.

The investigators had been inquiring about how he had been visiting websites and texting before the crash, which he said left him confused over the line of questioning.

"That's what I kept wondering," Ravnsborg said. "We're focusing on the accident here."

He told the justices he "took responsibility" for the accident. But as far as stepping down from his role as attorney general after the accident, Ravnsborg said he had many discussions within his office over what he should do.

"It's not as clear cut" to step down, Ravnsborg said. "I stood my ground."

Asked what he felt would be a suitable course of action after the hearing, Ravnsborg said the case against him should be dismissed.

The complaint against Ravnsborg, which was filed by Alexis Tracy, the former State's Attorney for Clay County, is centered on the state's Rules of Professional Conduct statute, particularly about whether Ravnsborg's actions fall under various misconduct rules.

Those rules include the following:

committed a criminal act that reflects adversely on the lawyer's honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in other respects;

engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation;

engaged in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice;

or stated or implied an ability to influence improperly a government agency or official or to achieve results by means that violate the Rules of Professional Conduct or other law.

Of the four rules Bradley Zell, an appointed Supreme Court referee, weighed in on, he found Ravnsborg only violated one, in which he stated or implied an ability to influence improperly a government agency or official or to achieve results by means that violate the Rules of Professional Conduct or other law.

Based on the brief provided by Ravnsborg's attorneys, Zell reviewed three incidents in which Ravnsborg's identified himself as the then-South Dakota Attorney General first rather than by name. That included:

a June 2019 traffic stop in Nebraska,

a July 2020 traffic stop in Iowa,

and the Sept. 12, 2020 911 call following the crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

The attorney's brief states the former attorney general did violate one misconduct rule by consistently identifying himself first by his title, as a means of possibly gaining favorable treatment by law enforcement. However, the referee said the effectiveness of this tactic would be "speculation" and "unclear."

Lawyers representing Ravnsborg, in a separate brief, align the majority of their argument that the former attorney general did not violate conduct rules with Zell's view on the matter.

Based on Zell's findings that three out of four professional conduct rules being weighed were broken by Ravnsborg, the former attorney general's lawyers argued any perception their client acted dishonestly or disrespectful is not related to his legal professional.

Zell, likewise, concurred: "[A]ll of this 'perceived' conduct is of Ravnsborg the person who happens to be an attorney, and not Ravnsborg the practicing attorney."

This is a developing story. Please check back later as the article is updated.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Jason Ravnsborg breaks silence during SD Supreme Court hearing