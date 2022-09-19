‘He took my son’: Man sentenced to 20-40 years for death of ex-girlfriend’s 3-year-old son

Tyler Mason was sentenced to the maximum penalty allowed, 20-40 years in jail for the 2019 death of 3-year-old Aiden Lombardi.

Aiden Lombardi

He was originally charged with criminal homicide, but took a plea deal to reduced charges of third-degree homicide, aggravated assault of a child and endangering the welfare of children.

On 11 News at 6 p.m., the hearing that brought a judge to tears and why Aiden’s mother says this is just the first step toward justice.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Mourners gather as hearse travels to Windsor Castle Police: South Hills man charged after luring kids into his home, locking them there Pittsburgh officials working to address homeless encampments VIDEO: Ring doorbell video shows moment police responded to overnight shooting in Munhall DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts